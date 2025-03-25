Heroes to Remember on Medal of Honor Day

Today is Medal of Honor Day, when we honor the most heroic of all our brave soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines who fought and died so we could live in freedom.

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society (CMOHS) explains, “Medal of Honor Day, celebrated annually on March 25, is a federal observance that commemorates the bravery and sacrifices of over 3,500 individuals who have received the Medal of Honor.” It is the highest military honor of the United States and is awarded for “conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of one’s life, above and beyond the call of duty.”

I would like to share four stories of Medal of Honor recipients today, from the CMOHS website and Tara Ross.

During the Spanish-American War, at Tayabacoa, Cuba, in 1898, U.S. soldiers were stranded and injured on a beach. Several rescue attempts were frustrated before Private Dennis Bell, attached to an Army Cavalry unit, “went ashore in the face of the enemy and aided in the rescue of his wounded comrades.”

Army Sergeant Robert M. Boody won the Medal of Honor for his actions during the Civil War:

This soldier at Williamsburg, Va., then a corporal, at great personal risk, voluntarily saved the lives of and brought from the battlefield two wounded comrades. A year later, at Chancellorsville, voluntarily, and at great personal risk, brought from the field of battle and saved the life of Capt. George B. Carse, Company C, 4Oth New York Volunteer Infantry.

William Maud Bryant was praised as “the epitome of a Green Beret who endlessly pursued excellence.” On March 24, 1969, Sfc. Bryant was commanding free Vietnamese soldiers and American Special Forces in Long Khanh Province, Vietnam. Under attack from three directions, Bryant “established a defense perimeter[,] directed fire[, and] tended to the wounded.” He ran through enemy fire to secure needed ammunition. Bryant even tried to lead out a small patrol and, when enemy opened fire, he launched “a single-handed attack, fighting off that enemy assault.”

Bryant subsequently tried to capture a wounded enemy soldier for intelligence purposes, led another patrol outside the defense perimeter, and, despite being wounded, called for helicopter gunship support. The indefatigable Green Beret charged and single-handedly destroyed an enemy position before he was finally killed. Bryant Hall at Fort Bragg’s JFK Special Warfare Center and School is named for him.

U.S. Air Force Technical Sergeant John A. Chapman was attached to a Navy SEAL Team doing reconnaissance in Afghanistan on March 4, 2002. His team’s helicopter was ambushed and a teammate fell down amid enemy combatants below. Chapman and his team “voluntarily reinserted onto the snow-capped mountain, into the heart of a known enemy stronghold to rescue one of their own.”

Chapman immediately engaged with the enemy, moving toward the nearest enemy position while under heavy fire, charging a bunker “up a steep incline in thigh-deep snow and into hostile fire,” clearing it and killing all the enemies there.

With complete disregard for his own life, Sergeant Chapman deliberately moved from cover only 12 meters from the enemy, and exposed himself once again to attack a second bunker, from which an emplaced machine gun was firing on his team. During this assault from an exposed position directly in the line of intense fire, Sergeant Chapman was struck and injured by enemy fire. Despite severe, mortal wounds, he continued to fight relentlessly, sustaining a violent engagement with multiple enemy personnel before making the ultimate sacrifice.

God bless all Medal of Honor recipients who sacrificed so greatly so we could live free!

