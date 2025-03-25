Pinocchio Alert! Despite Below-Sea-Level Ratings, MSNBC Still Can't Be Honest

Kevin Downey Jr. | 3:25 PM on March 25, 2025
Tony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Despite the tumbleweeds blowing through the empty offices of MSNBC, those clinging to power still haven't gotten the message that lying to the American people is bad for business. So why does MSNBC continue to speak with forked tongue? I have an idea: Operation Mockingbird.

Operation Mockingbird was is the CIA's plan to control news outlets across the globe. It was told to stop back in the mid-1970s. It didn't.

This Mark Dice video about Operation Mockingbird is the best five minutes you'll spend today.

FACT-O-RAMA! Operation Mockingbird, the CIA's takeover of news outlets, is still happening. You can read the Church Committee Report on Foreign and Military Intelligence of 1976 (page 455) and see how the CIA still controls news outlets worldwide.

The latest MSNBC lie-fest took place a few days ago after lefty street morons, both paid and an unpaid, began burning Tesla dealerships and charging stations, attacking families in Cybertrucks, and uh... putting their fingers up their incel bahookies to wipe them on Teslas. #Classy!

The truth is, Tesla stock began to dip on or about Dec. 17, 2024.

Tim Walz, ever desperate to be relevant, recently embarrassed himself by celebrating the dip as he spoke before a group of Democratic lickspittles, even though his Minnesota state pension owns over one million shares.

It was Walz's spectacular self-humiliation that inspired me to buy a small handful of Tesla, four whole shares, which cost me $229.31 each last week on March 18.

Today, one week later, the stock is selling for $278.29. That is a gain of 20.95%, leaving me with a cool $191.20 profit (envision me puffing a cigar).

It seems I am not the only person to cash in on Low-T Tim's bufoonery.

Now that Tesla stock is rebounding, MSNBC is back to its roots, lying to weak, easily controlled leftoids who clamor for... whatever they are told to clamor for.

MSNBC reported three days ago, well after the recent Tesla stock rebound began, that a "desperate" Elon is "begging" his people to hold onto their Tesla stock. Other "news" outlets like the Irish Star repeated the codswallop.

INSTANT KARMA: Tesla Vandal Gets What He Deserves!pic.twitter.com/iQfmJvakMJ

— VINCENT OSHANA (@VincentOshana) March 24, 2025

I believe dry humping a Tesla might be the only "intimacy" this goon has known for a long time as I would hope even hirsute, salad-dodging liberal women aren't interested in a man who sexually assaults cars.

Are you tired of the Operation Mockingbird media morons spewing lies to their low-IQ street anarchists with impunity? Well, now you can fight back.

Become a First Amendment warrior NOW by becoming a PJ Media VIP member!

Click HERE for a tasty 60% discount.

For just a few dollars a month, you can keep REAL news flowing. News that supports YOUR values.

Big non-binary Sibling wants PJ Media's lights turned off forever. When conservative news is silenced, the left-wing lies will be the only "news" you hear. Not to mention, my wonderful friend Stephen Kruiser and I will likely be tossed into a gulag and reduced to running concentration camp comedy night. 

Click HERE and join the fight!

Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey Jr. is a comedian, columnist, and radio show host. When he isn't writing or performing, he is collecting surf records and practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment—the Atomic Bunker—looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale. 

You can listen to KDJ clown-slap the commies every Monday-Friday, 9:00-11:00 am EST on the New World Order's Public Enemy #1 radio program, "The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show." Click here: www.LINEWSRADIO.com

