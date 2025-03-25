What Took So Long? Someone Is Finally Trying to Shut Jasmine Crockett Up.

I never thought there'd be a member of Congress who made me long to go back to the days when someone like Nancy Pelosi was the main Democrat running off at the mouth, but I think I'd accompany Pelosi on an intimate cruise around the world and help her find a potion that would make her live forever if it meant that I never had to hear from Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) again. Phew. This woman gets on my last nerve.

Advertisement

She is unhinged. And until now, she has been unchecked by her colleagues with any sense of decorum (assuming there are even any people left in Congress with a sense of decorum).

In recent days, Crockett has, among other things, said that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) needs to be "knocked over the head."

JASMINE CROCKETT: "Like, it's @TedCruz! I mean, like, this dude needs to be knocked over the head, like, HARD!"pic.twitter.com/I3e1fxdF4i — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 24, 2025

She insisted that Elon Musk and Tesla must be "taken down." (Didn't Democrats accuse Sarah Palin of getting Gabby Giffords shot for using similar language?) (Also, it all sounds a little insurrection-y to me.)

Rep. Jasmine Crockett asks activists to take down Tesla and Elon Musk on her birthday pic.twitter.com/Y0chSa8IB1 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 20, 2025

She apparently got into a little physical squirmish with a reporter.

🚨 #BREAKING: Rep. Jasmine Crockett just PHYSICALLY ASSAULTED @LauraLoomer’s correspondent @TheCharlesDowns for asking about her participation in an anti Elon “Tesla Takedown” event



LOCK HER UP! THIS IS A CRIME!@USAEdMartin pic.twitter.com/vJfPaVJsMn — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 25, 2025

Oh, and earlier this month she called the president a derogatory term.

Advertisement

Jasmine Crockett just called Donald Trump "Putin's hoe".



Does anyone think this conduct is becoming of a Congresswoman? pic.twitter.com/OIXgM9EXmR — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) March 5, 2025

And now, she has mocked the governor of Texas for his inability to walk. Greg Abbott, who is in a wheelchair, has been a paraplegic since his twenties after an incident involving a tree falling on him. While appearing at a human rights event over the weekend, Crockett said, "Y’all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there. Come on now! And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot a** mess, honey."

Jasmine Crockett: "We out in these hot a** streets with the 'hot wheels governor' who a hot a** mess!"



How did this woman get elected? pic.twitter.com/lToMMr7D0h — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 25, 2025

According to Fox News, that was the last straw for one of her fellow members of Congress, Rep. Randy Weber (R-Texas), has announced that he will introduce a censure resolution against Crockett ASAP.

"The story of our great governor of Texas is one of unwavering resilience and perseverance. Meanwhile, the actions of Jasmine Crockett – stooping to vile levels of discrimination and despicable political attacks – are nothing short of reprehensible," he told Fox News Digital, adding, "It's painfully obvious she was never taught a single thing about Texas class, as her behavior is a disgrace to everything Texas and the United States stands for."

Advertisement

🚨 BREAKING: A resolution has been filed to censure Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett over her deriding Governor Greg Abbott's disability.



It was filed by Rep. Randy Weber - Fox pic.twitter.com/2gR3j3spXF — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 25, 2025

On Monday, Attorney General Pam Bondi appeared on Fox News with Sean Hannity, suggesting that Crockett could be censured for her remarks on Cruz and suggested that she is encouraging violence and is a threat to lives and public safety.

NEW: AG Pam Bondi says Rep. Jasmine Crockett could be CENSURED by Congress after calling for Elon Musk to be “taken down” and for Ted Cruz to be “knocked in the head.”



Bondi warned that Crockett’s words were so reckless and inflammatory, they could warrant an official reprimand… pic.twitter.com/x52Y5fgIj6 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 25, 2025

I'm not sure that any of this will do much to shut this woman up, which, in reality, might be a good thing for the GOP. On one side, you've got Donald Trump and company deporting violent criminals and trying to save taxpayer dollars. On the other, you've got Crockett acting like a guest on "The Jerry Springer Show." Or, as X user Emily Zanotti put it, "Why are all our elected leaders talking like they just finished unloading a seafaring vessel at a sketchy dock?"

Advertisement

I also can't help but wonder who actually voted for this woman, but if you take a look at this video, you'll see that the Jasmine Crockett her constituents voted for and the one we have now are apparently two completely different people. (Language warning in the video below.)

Rep. Jasmine Crockett's mask slips in this video. So, which is the real Jasmine Crockett?pic.twitter.com/HCYpwVcSYO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 25, 2025

People like Jasmine Crockett are loud and get attention, but the right needs to be louder and get attention for the right reasons. Here at PJ Media, we try to emphasize that and hope you'll join us in continuing our mission.

Today, you can sign up to become a VIP member and get a 60% off discount with the code word FIGHT. That means that for less than $20 a year, you can help up keep doing what we do, and have a little fun in the meantime with exclusive content, commenting privileges, an ad-free experience, and other perks. What are you waiting for? Join us and sign up here today.