BREAKING: There's a New NIH Sheriff in Town!

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, who was personally targeted and censored by the Biden administration (including NIH) and Big Tech, has been confirmed as National Institutes of Health (NIH) director.

Bhattacharya, an outspoken critic of the government’s disastrous COVID-19 policies, was finally confirmed by the Senate on March 25. Sen. Jim Banks celebrated, “When others were afraid to stand up against group think & COVID hysteria, Dr. Bhattacharya was a common sense leader. His confirmation is a huge win for American health.”

CONFIRMED: Director of NIH @DrJBhattacharya When others were afraid to stand up against group think & COVID hysteria, Dr. Bhattacharya was a common sense leader. His confirmation is a huge win for American health. — Senator Jim Banks (@SenatorBanks) Mar 24, 2025

When he appointed Bhattacharya back in November, Donald Trump enthusiastically declared, “I am thrilled to nominate Jay Bhattacharya, MD, PhD, to serve as Director of the National Institutes of Health. Dr. Bhattacharya will work in cooperation with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to direct the Nation’s Medical Research, and to make important discoveries that will improve Health, and save lives.”

The Twitter Files revealed an aggressive and coordinated campaign by government and social media to censor Bhattacharya.

Bhattacharya was one of the primary formulators of the Great Barrington Declaration, which brought together hundreds of thousands of medical and scientific experts to condemn harmful COVID-19 policies such as lockdowns and masking. Ironically, disgraced former NIH head Francis Collins frenziedly tried to discredit and suppress the Declaration. Now Bhattacharya will replace Collins. Seldom do we see such a major reversal on a national level.

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya was just CONFIRMED as President Trump’s NIH Director This is a huge win for MAHA and medical freedom. He pledged to support free speech and dissident scientists as NIH Director. “Dissent is the very essence of science.” “23% of Americans have not much or no confidence at all … in scientists to act in the public’s best interests.” “I have five concrete goals if confirmed as Director of the NIH.” “First, NIH research should focus on research that solves the American chronic disease crisis.” “Life expectancy flatlined between 2012 and 2019, plummeted during the pandemic, and still has not bounced back.” “The chronic disease crisis is severe, with hundreds of millions of Americans—children and adults—suffering from obesity, heart disease, cancer and more.” “Second, NIH-supported science should be replicable, reproducible, and generalizable.” “Unfortunately, much bought modern biomedical science fails this basic test.” “Third, if confirmed, I will establish a culture of respect for free speech in science and scientific dissent at the NIH.” “Over the last few years, top NIH officials oversaw a culture of cover-up, obfuscation, and a lack of tolerance for ideas that differ from theirs.” “Fourth, the NIH must recommit to its mission to fund the most innovative biomedical research agenda possible to improve American health.” “Fifth, the NIH must embrace, and vigorously regulate, risky research that has the possibility of causing a pandemic.” “If confirmed, I'll carry out President Trump's agenda of making the public science institutions of this country worthy of trust and serve to Make America Healthy Again.” @DrJBhattacharya — Holden Culotta (@Holden_Culotta) Mar 24, 2025

Events and scientific evidence have justified Bhattacharya and his allies, and now he will be able to implement common sense, integrity, and objective medical standards at NIH. It’s time to make America healthy again.

