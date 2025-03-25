BREAKING: There's a New NIH Sheriff in Town!

Catherine Salgado | 8:06 PM on March 25, 2025
Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, who was personally targeted and censored by the Biden administration (including NIH) and Big Tech, has been confirmed as National Institutes of Health (NIH) director.

Bhattacharya, an outspoken critic of the government’s disastrous COVID-19 policies, was finally confirmed by the Senate on March 25. Sen. Jim Banks celebrated, “When others were afraid to stand up against group think & COVID hysteria, Dr. Bhattacharya was a common sense leader. His confirmation is a huge win for American health.”

When he appointed Bhattacharya back in November, Donald Trump enthusiastically declared, “I am thrilled to nominate Jay Bhattacharya, MD, PhD, to serve as Director of the National Institutes of Health. Dr. Bhattacharya will work in cooperation with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to direct the Nation’s Medical Research, and to make important discoveries that will improve Health, and save lives.”

The Twitter Files revealed an aggressive and coordinated campaign by government and social media to censor Bhattacharya.

Bhattacharya was one of the primary formulators of the Great Barrington Declaration, which brought together hundreds of thousands of medical and scientific experts to condemn harmful COVID-19 policies such as lockdowns and masking. Ironically, disgraced former NIH head Francis Collins frenziedly tried to discredit and suppress the Declaration. Now Bhattacharya will replace Collins. Seldom do we see such a major reversal on a national level. 

Events and scientific evidence have justified Bhattacharya and his allies, and now he will be able to implement common sense, integrity, and objective medical standards at NIH. It’s time to make America healthy again.

