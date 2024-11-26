A Shot of Sanity: COVID Truth-Teller Bhattacharya for NIH Director

In a major jab at the medical-censorship industrial complex, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, one of the most prominent truth-tellers targeted by Big Pharma and Big Tech during the COVID-19 lockdowns, has just been announced as Donald Trump’s pick for NIH director.

Trump’s statement on Nov. 26 said, “I am thrilled to nominate Jay Bhattacharya, MD, PhD, to serve as Director of the National Institutes of Health. Dr. Bhattacharya will work in cooperation with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to direct the Nation’s Medical Research, and to make important discoveries that will improve Health, and save lives.”

Bhattacharya was one of the primary formulators of the Great Barrington Declaration, which brought together hundreds of thousands of medical and scientific experts to condemn harmful COVID-19 policies such as lockdowns and masking. Trump specifically cited the Declaration in his statement. Events and scientific evidence have justified Bhattacharya and his allies, and now he will be able to implement common sense, integrity, and objective medical standards at NIH.

Trump added, after listing Bhattacharya’s many prestigious positions and qualifications, “Together, Jay and RFK Jr. will restore the NIH to a Gold Standard of Medical Research as they examine the underlying causes of, and solutions to, America’s biggest Health challenges, including our Crisis of Chronic Illness and Disease. Together, they will work hard to Make America Healthy Again!”

“I am honored and humbled by President @realDonaldTrump's nomination of me to be the next @NIH director,” Bhattacharya posted. “We will reform American scientific institutions so that they are worthy of trust again and will deploy the fruits of excellent science to make America healthy again!” Kennedy, Trump’s pick for HHS head, praised Bhattacharya’s nomination, “I'm so grateful to President Trump for this spectacular appointment. Dr. Jay Bhattacharya is the ideal leader to restore NIH as the international template for gold-standard science and evidence-based medicine.”

This nomination is a slap in the face of the corrupt petty tyrants who ruined so many lives with baseless and harmful COVID policies, including former NIH head Francis Collins, who in 2021 urged increased censorship and demanded that supposed “misinformation” spreaders like Bhattacharya be “brought to justice.” Collins and Dr. Anthony Fauci also specifically plotted to target the Great Barrington Declaration. Bhattacharya’s nomination is especially good news after the disappointment of Trump nominating Janette Nesheiwat, a pro-censorship supporter of the failed COVID policies, for Surgeon General.

Bhattacharya was revealed as one of the medical dissidents most targeted by Big Tech censorship by the Twitter Files. Bhattacharya was also one of the plaintiffs in the landmark lawsuit of the Biden administration over government-tech censorship collusion, Murthy v. Missouri. Now, instead of being a major target of the federal government, Bhattacharya will be in a powerful position where he can protect Americans’ rights and promote their health.