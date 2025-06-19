Jail Ministries Make a Powerful Impact on Inmates

Jail can be difficult for inmates. We hear endless stories of violence and abuse in our correctional systems, and the separation from family can be tough.

It’s easy to see how inmates can lose hope. But jail ministries help share the gospel with inmates effectively. A recent story from Tennessee illustrates the profound impact these ministries can have. In early June, a pastor baptized 170 inmates at a jail in Gallatin, Tenn.

“Here at the Sumner County jail, something very unique is happening involving dozens and dozens of inmates hoping to change their lives,” jail administrator Jerry Scott told NewsChannel 5 in Nashville.

“It matters because it is something that they didn't expect. ‘I'm in jail. I'm incarcerated — the world doesn't care about me,’” he added.

When they put out a call for inmates to get baptized, the pastors in charge of the ministry didn’t expect such an overwhelming response. So many men and women choosing to give their lives to Jesus and take the step of faith that is baptism served as an encouragement.

“This is a day they can remember that is something about baptism they don't forget,” said Chaplain Bruce Raley, pastor of First Baptist Hendersonville.

“It's really them committing to live to follow Jesus and not come back,” Danny Spano of Long Hollow Church agreed. “It's a bold statement."

Sumner County Sheriff Eric Craddock has partnered with the two churches to host the jail ministry. They have baptism services throughout the year, but the jail has never seen so many inmates get baptized at once. The inmates realize the significance of this action, too.

“We get a new beginning and a new start and live a better life,” said Brandy Warner.

Over the weekend, 170 inmates in the Sumner County Jail got baptized. The group is soon to leave behind bars, and they said they wanted a fresh start.



More from Nick Beres: https://t.co/fojgvBea6D pic.twitter.com/JUYI9mFLAJ — NewsChannel 5 (@NC5) June 2, 2025

Jail and prison ministries are effective ways to give inmates hope and a fresh start. The late Chuck Colson came to faith in Jesus through a prison ministry while he was serving time for his role in Watergate, and he formed his own prison ministry when he went free. That ministry expanded to help equip Christians of all stripes.

“When the judge slammed that gavel and pronounced my dad’s sentence, it seemed like the end,” Emily Colson later said of her dad’s prison sentence. “But it wasn’t. In fact, it was a beginning.”

A friend of mine ministers to inmates at our local county jail, and he has led several inmates to Christ. He also teaches our church’s recovery ministry curriculum to inmates to help them break free of the habits that landed some of them in jail. My friend’s efforts have led some other volunteers to start a similar ministry in a neighboring county.

Jesus said that caring for those in prison is a form of service to Him (Matthew 25:36), and the author of Hebrews exhorts his readers, “Remember those who are in prison, as though in prison with them, and those who are mistreated, since you also are in the body” (Hebrews 13:3). Jail and prison ministries like these are helping change lives and show the love of Jesus to so many. We should keep praying for them.

