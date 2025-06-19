Juneteenth: Dems’ Holiday to Claim They Weren’t the Racists

Today is Juneteenth, a “holiday” that Democrats love to celebrate by screaming about how Americans used to be racist — without admitting that it was Democrat Americans who were the worst racists.

On June 19, 1865, federal troops freed slaves in Galveston, Texas, though actually slavery had not been abolished altogether yet, as it would be by the 13th Amendment. It is thus a mystifying holiday on the national level to begin with. The reason Democrats like to make a big deal out of Juneteenth nationally now is because they want to pretend their party was not responsible for perpetuating, defending, and praising slavery and racist laws. So let’s look at just a few racist and pro-slavery quotes from Democrats over the years, shall we?

John Calhoun, a 19th century Democrat politician who held the offices of senator, secretary of state, and vice president among others, delivered the infamous slavery as a “positive good" speech in 1837. He made the false contention that a society couldn't be prosperous without slavery (America has since proved him wrong) and sneeringly asserted Africans are naturally inferior:

[Africans] came among us in a low, degraded, and savage condition… I hold that in the present state of civilization, where two races of different origin, and distinguished by color, and other physical differences, as well as intellectual, are brought together, the relation now existing in the slaveholding States between the two, is, instead of an evil, a good—a positive good… I hold then, that there never has yet existed a wealthy and civilized society in which one portion of the community did not, in point of fact, live on the labor of the other...I fearlessly assert that the existing relation between the two races in the South, [is] the most solid and durable foundation on which to rear free and stable political institutions.

Calhoun’s fellow Democrat politician Jefferson Davis declared, “African slavery, as it exists in the United States, is a moral, a social, and a political blessing.” Davis was later the Confederate president and war criminal responsible for the Confederate policy that he eventually signed into law requiring the execution or enslavement of black Union troops, their white officers, and black civilians. Such a proud history the Democrat Party has!

Speaking of which, who could forget what Democrat President Woodrow Wilson wrote: “The white men were roused by a mere instinct of self-preservation—until at last there had sprung into existence a great Ku Klux Klan, a veritable empire of the South, to protect the Southern country.” Black people are an “ignorant and inferior race,” he argued. Then there’s this quote, attributed to Lyndon B. Johnson, who worked to destroy the nuclear black family via welfare incentives, “I’ll have those n**gers voting Democratic for the next 200 years.”

Of course, Democrats have also been racist against Native American Indians, for all their shrieking about “stolen land” now. For instance, the first Democrat president, Andrew Jackson, defended his Indian Removal policy that led to the deadly and infamous “Trail of Tears” by saying, “It will place a dense and civilized population in large tracts of country now occupied by a few savage hunters.” It is worth noting that the president with the most personally cordial Indian relations was Republican U.S. Grant, while the first Native American Indian vice president was Republican Charles Curtis.

Democrats were prejudiced against Asians, too. Whining about the “race problem” of Asian immigration, Woodrow Wilson sneered, “In the matter of Chinese and Japanese coolie immigration, I stand for the national policy of exclusion. We cannot make a homogenous population out of people who do not blend with the Caucasian race.”

Democrat Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who locked up Japanese, Italian, and German Americans in camps while he was president during World War II, railed in the 1920s, “Anyone who has traveled in the Far East knows that the mingling of Asiatic blood with European or American blood produces, in nine cases out of ten, the most unfortunate results.”

So this Juneteenth, when you see Democrat politicians pontificating about slavery and racism, remind them that they are members of the party most responsible for the evil they condemn.