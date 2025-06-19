Corrupt to the Core: Colorado’s Judicial Cartel Is Finally Under the Microscope

Colorado likes to brand itself as the “gold standard” of elections and democracy. But scratch the surface, and you’ll find something rotten. The same state that tried to bar President Trump from the 2024 ballot—only to be rebuked unanimously by the Supreme Court—is now under scrutiny for far more than election antics. Colorado has become ground zero for judicial tyranny, a place where whistleblowers are crushed, innocent men are financially destroyed, and courtrooms operate more like cartel headquarters than halls of justice.

The case of Tina Peters, the Mesa County clerk-turned-election integrity advocate, is finally drawing attention from the Department of Justice. After years of political persecution, Peters’ case has shifted from the DOJ Civil Division to the Criminal Division, with officials asking if her prosecution was less about justice and more about inflicting political pain. That’s a generous way to describe what happened. Jena Griswold, Colorado’s secretary of State, publicly posted hundreds of active election passwords, blocked expert witness Clay Parikh—one of the nation’s top cyber forensics specialists—from testifying, and weaponized the courts to silence Peters. The state’s judiciary went along with it, ruling that “nothing was compromised,” while the public saw the truth unfold in real time.

But Tina’s case isn’t an outlier—it’s a symptom of a far larger disease infecting Colorado’s judiciary. In a stunning exposé published in the Boston Broadside, the story of “John Doe”—a Colorado father who had more than $656,000 garnished from him without notice, hearing, or even proof of service—has exposed the state’s family court system as a lawless racket. The article, titled “The Family Court Fleecing of a John Doe — It Could Happen to You!”, details how John Sarina (his real name, known to many familiar with the case) was railroaded by a court that allowed perjury by his ex-wife to go unpunished. Despite his repeated attempts to notify the court that he had not been served, Arapahoe County Court and Magistrate Moschetti allowed the financial carnage to proceed unabated. Constitutional rights were treated like an inconvenience. Due process was entirely absent.

And this wasn’t a one-off. In Colorado, stories are emerging of men being thrown in jail or financially ruined while their ex-wives—some earning over $300,000 a year—are not held to basic standards of fairness. Fathers making $60,000 are forced into bankruptcy, while the courts show open bias, rarely holding women accountable. This is a system that no longer even pretends to pursue justice. It protects the powerful, punishes dissent, and punishes the politically inconvenient.

Back to the top: Jena Griswold and the political elite in Colorado tried to remove Trump from the ballot not because they thought it would succeed, but because they could. Colorado was chosen as the test state for a reason—it’s the most corrupt judicial landscape in the country. From the “Rocky Mountain Heist” to the Trump ballot scheme, the same names keep surfacing: Griswold, Dominion Voting Systems, entrenched judges, and deep state operatives masquerading as public servants. They don’t answer to the people. They answer to the agenda.

But they’ve made one crucial miscalculation: the people are fighting back. After the Supreme Court’s March 4, 2024 ruling restoring Trump to the ballot, the DOJ began requesting all election materials from Griswold’s office. This includes the same files she refused to let experts examine in open court. The house of cards is wobbling. And it’s not just about Tina Peters anymore—it’s about exposing a rigged system that has chewed up countless American lives.

It’s important to understand something the judiciary doesn’t want you to know: you do not have immunity for committing crimes. Fraud is a crime. Perjury is a crime. Deprivation of rights under color of law is a federal crime—codified in 18 U.S. Code § 242. Immunity is not a magic shield for public officials to commit felonies without consequences. That myth is about to be tested in court.

Organizations like American Made Action are stepping in where state systems have failed. They’re preparing lawsuits not just against agencies, but against individuals—judges, clerks, politicians—personally and professionally. There are legal strategies that go around qualified immunity. And if someone commits a crime in a black robe, it’s still a crime.

This isn’t just a reckoning for Tina Peters. This is a reckoning for Colorado. The same way the state tried to take down a whistleblower, rig elections, and railroad innocent men in family court, it will now have to answer for the trail of destruction left in its wake. Justice is coming—not because the system is righteous, but because the people have had enough.

Visit tinapeters.us to follow Tina’s case and show support. Read the full exposé on the Sarina case here. If you or someone you know has been targeted by the Colorado courts, speak up upload your court case and documents to www.americanmadeaction.org. The United Law Coalition is preparing lawsuits state by state. Because silence is complicity—and the hour to hold the tyrants accountable is now.