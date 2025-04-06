The Morning Briefing: Make the Illegal Alien Criminals Stay at Judge Boasberg's House

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Magnusken could wax on about his preference for gallivanting over frolicking, especially after a few stiff ciders.

While it seems that the entire country is caught up in the GREAT TARIFF TIZZY OF 2025, there are still plenty of other problems that need to be dealt with before this country is back on track.

The illegal alien violence stories never seem to end. Here's an example that Catherine recently wrote about:

Nathanial Baker was a 21-year-old college student with his whole life ahead of him. Then an illegal alien ordered deported years ago but still in the U.S. killed him in a hit-and-run crash. Nate Baker’s tragic death is the latest in a string of illegal alien murders over the last few years, even as Democratic congressmen, mayors, sheriffs, and other officials double down on shielding such criminals from federal authorities acting on Donald Trump’s orders.

What had long been a dire problem — especially here in the border states — exploded into an untenable nightmare under the Biden administration's "America Last" open borders policy. It sometimes feels as if the Trump administration couldn't deport all of the dangerous criminals Biden let in if it were given 20 years to do it.

From the moment he came down the escalator and announced his candidacy in 2015, what set Trump apart from other Republican politicians was his candor about the criminal element that came into the United States from Mexico. Prior to that, Republicans linked arms with Democrats and participated in the charade that the only people who came here illegally from Mexico were plucky workers who just wanted to send a few bucks back home. No mention of MS-13, one of the most violent gangs on Earth. No mention of the Sinaloa Cartel, one of the largest — if not the largest — and most sophisticated crime organizations in the world.

It was appalling.

Trump was, predictably, called a racist for being honest. That's not just because Democrats reflexively call conservatives racist no matter what we do, but also because they are committed to being the champions of the murderous filth who are here illegally. They'll take potential new voters from wherever they can get them.

Matt wrote a post that highlights this insidious commitment:

A bombshell transcript obtained by conservative journalist Julie Kelly exposes how Judge James Boasberg deliberately positioned himself to target President Trump's administration over deportations of criminal illegal aliens. The shocking revelations demonstrate how far the activist judiciary will go to obstruct Trump's legal immigration enforcement efforts. Kelly's analysis of Thursday's hearing transcript reveals Boasberg's calculated moves to interfere with executive authority. The judge, who claims his assignment to the case was "random," actually knew the case was coming to him.

Boasberg is a well-known chronic sufferer of Trump Derangement Syndrome, of course. That's why he's attempting to use judicial power to protect violent criminals rather than punish them.

Here's an idea: turn Boasberg's house into an Airbnb for the Tren de Aragua killers he's so eager to protect. Heck, let's raise money to help expand his residence so that he can house more of them. I'd be willing to do a fundraiser for that.

Better yet, ship the scofflaw jurist off to one of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele's maximum security terrorist villas. Let Boasberg really get to know the people he's defending.

It takes a remarkably insidious kind of emotional imbalance to embrace murderers and human traffickers because doing so will be a "Gotcha!" moment for a politician you don't like. They're willing to tolerate more rape and murder just so they can stick it to President Trump. These people are coming up with new ways to be insane every day.

My fervent wish is that the Trump 47 legal team finds a way to legally wreck Boasberg and his ilk.

I'm still going to keep dreaming of Boasberg on that little El Salvador excursion, though.

The Mailbag of Magnificence

WE'RE BAAAAAACK.

Again, a quickie return today (I'm working on a new, self-imposed deadline), then back to the Friday Mailbag schedule of yore. We will start with this from David in Las Vegas:

Dear Kruiser,

Hearing about Cory Booker's pathetic attempt at Drama in the Senate, I had just one thought.

"Senator Booker, You're no Jefferson Smith"

Because if you don't have a cause worth fighting for, you can't expect it to work for you.

Bingo, David. Booker is one of the most "there is no there there" people in all of politics. He's the kind of politician that only the mental instability of a 21st century deep blue state could produce. He's a Rhodes scholar and an Ivy League lawyer who seems to prefer keeping all of that in the background so he can be a goofball attention whore. And he's 55, so there's no way he held it for 25 hours. It was a total Depends situation.

Lucy writes:

I read The Morning Briefing every day — thank you for your work on it. I also particularly enjoy your bizarre opening sentence and the recent addition of Press and POTUS schedules.

Thank you, Lucy! I'm currently putting together a compilation book of the Sine Qua Non Sequitur (Working title: Corduroy Bundt Cake — The Sine Qua Non Sequitur Story). It's got some other weird stuff in it too. I hope to have it published before Mother's Day.

Let's wrap up with this from John:

I too missed the Mailbag of Magnificence. Fortunately you earned some brownie points with me for The Kruiser Kabana. All amazing works of art. (I am not an Art Snot. I had to take an Art Appreciation course in college in order to keep me away from the engineering courses I wanted to take) Thank you.





Just one critical comment about your content since the mailbag developed it's hole; What's with all the cats for the Everything Isn't Awful? Have you been suppressing your inner Cat Lady? You did have some cool goat videos in the distant past. Sure, there have been the occasional Panda clips. But that is low hanging fruit since most things Panda's do, when they actually seem to be alive, has a high cute factor

Keep up the good work

I'm always grateful when someone mentions that they like the art. I think that, along with the music and comedy videos are great ways to depressurize for a few moments from the news. As for the cat stuff, I am a fan, even though I've only had one. Ever since my cat YoYo died in 2023, people have been wondering when I'm going to go to a shelter and come home with three of them. It's not going to happen — I'm gone too much right now. Also, I really want a couple of goats too. By the way, it's only been a week since the last goat video.



Thanks to everyone who wrote in! I'll get to some of the ones from last week on Friday.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Everything Isn't Awful

While I was writing in my courtyard last Thursday I was mesmerized by watching two doves build a nest in the mesquite tree. Nothing this elaborate, but really cool nonetheless.

Bee Me

Teen Wondering When Parents Will Grow Out Of Awkward Stage https://t.co/DNvNntOkJa pic.twitter.com/NHWLLHXprm — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 6, 2025

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

POTUS Press Today





FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

04/06/25

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE

FOR MONDAY, APRIL 7, 2025

In-Town Pool

Wires: Bloomberg

Photos: AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr & Crew: RAV

Print: Real Clear Politics

Radio: NPR

New Media: The Federalist





EDT

8:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a visit with the 2024 World Series Champions - Los Angeles Dodgers

East Room

Pre-Credentialed Media



1:00 PM THE PRESIDENT greets the Prime Minister of the State of Israel

Stakeout Location

Open Press



2:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the Prime Minister of the State of Israel

Oval Office

White House Press Pool



2:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Press Conference with the Prime Minister of the State of Israel

East Room

Pre-Credentialed Media

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.