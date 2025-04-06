New Poll Shows Trump Support INCREASING After Tariff Announcement

Donald Trump is unpopular, and his policies are opposed across the board by Americans.

You can be forgiven if you believe that. After all, that's the message that's been hammered home by most major media outlets since Trump took the oath of office for the second time.

Following "Liberation Day," the left began to write the obituary of the Trump administration. That was April 2. Despite the best efforts of the media and Democrats, the American people aren't so sure about the failure of the second Trump administration.

According to a DailyMail.com/J.L. Partners survey of over 1,000 registered voters, Trump's popularity has actually increased four percentage points, from 49% to 53%. It's up 13 points since March 7 among those 18-29.

Astonishingly, Trump's approval jumped six points among Democrats and independents as well.

While the poll was conducted from March 31 to April 3, you'd have to live in a cave not to have been exposed to the rabid opposition to Trump's tariff plan. Even if the specifics weren't known, the American people knew the general outline of Trump's plans.

What Americans knew about the president's tariff plans, a plurality approved of them.

Daily Mail:

One in three respondents (36 percent) support Trump's 10 percent minimum tariff, the poll found. Only 28 percent are opposed to the policy, while the remaining 36 percent were unsure. Respondents also supported, by a slim margin, increasing tariffs on all goods from all foreign countries. The survey found 39 percent of registered voters support increasing tariffs on all goods while 37 percent oppose it. The remainder, 24 percent, were unsure. Voters' support for sweeping tariffs on China and the European Union has gone up since last month. They also broadly support tariffs that impact specific sectors like aircraft, plastics, precious metals, iron and steel.

The poll was taken before the big stock selloff late last week, but if nothing else, it proves that American voters are keeping an open mind about the tariffs.

Along with the polls showing Trump support tanking, there's a weird meme on lefty sites about Trump voters "regretting" their vote and wishing Kamala Harris had won the election.

Trump supporters are ALREADY regretting their votes! pic.twitter.com/8CB0mxEGKM — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) December 15, 2024

🤣 "I bet you there are a lot of people that voted for Trump... that wish that Kamala Harris is in the White House."



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/Y4nGQzb5Ha — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 4, 2025

Some polls taken earlier than the Daily Mail poll tell a different story.

The Hill:

In the latest poll, 37 percent of respondents approved of Trump’s handling of the economy and 30 percent approved of his approach to addressing the high cost of living in the country. A majority of Americans, 52 percent, said that hiking tariffs on cars and auto parts will be detrimental to the people they are close with. A similar share of respondents said increasing tariffs across the board, as Trump announced he was doing on Wednesday, would make things worse, not better. Approximately a third of Republican and Republican-leaning voters said that tariffs would harm the economy, according to the poll.

Raising tariffs on cars "will be detrimental to the people they are close with"? What kind of question is that? Even if that were true, that wouldn't preclude anyone from supporting Trump. It's a non-question in a non-poll.

This poll may very well be an outlier, but Newsweek also noticed the uptick in support among Democrats. The Daily Mail has consistently shown Trump overperforming with his approval ratings since January compared to other polls.

The bottom line is that Trump is probably not in as much political trouble as the polls might indicate.

