One State's Politicians Prove That Some Things Transcend Party Lines

Here's your feel-good, everyone doesn't hate each other headline of the day.

Brooke Green is a member of the Idaho House of Representatives. She's also a Democrat. Last year, while undergoing IVF treatment in an attempt to get pregnant, she found out she had "early stage invasive breast cancer" that would require surgery and radiation.

Advertisement





Earlier this year, she found out she had breast cancer again and would require additional treatment, including aggressive chemotherapy. In an effort to show their solidarity and support their colleague, eleven of Idaho's Republican representatives shaved their heads in her honor.

ICYMI from @FoxNews: "A group of Idaho Republican legislators banded together to go 'beyond party lines' to support Rep. Brooke Green, their Democratic colleague going through cancer, by shaving their heads in solidarity of her starting chemo." pic.twitter.com/7WFWsecOU8 — Idaho House Republicans (@IDHouseGOP) April 5, 2025









"Knowing that I'm surrounded by a lot of my colleagues across the aisle, right? This, you know, breast cancer doesn't discriminate, it's not a partisan issue. But being surrounded by all my colleagues and my friends is really special. It's something, you know, when you serve in this capacity, it's a bond we all have with one another, and for them to do this for me has been really, um, very, very heartwarming," she said in a video posted on X on Saturday.

In the video, Green also shed more light on her story. "I was diagnosed, my first time with breast cancer, in July of this past year. This past January, I got diagnosed with breast cancer a second time, a whole new type of breast cancer. And it was enhanced screening at that time that caught it. I was nervous. I mean, I'm having to go through chemo treatment. I had my first chemo treatment this week, and then, you know, I'll likely lose my hair next week."

Advertisement

She also pointed out that the cancer had prevented her from completing IVF and getting pregnant herself last year, so she had to hire a surrogate, something many of her colleagues in the House donated to help her pay for it. Others brought food to her home while she was going through treatment.

"We were all just devastated for her when she gave us the news last year and further devastated when we found out this year that she needed to... undergo a more aggressive chemotherapy, which is where the bald heads came from, standing in solidarity with her. But all of us have been touched by cancer in some way," Rep. Josh Wheeler (R-35th District) said, adding, "I can confess that we, my own family, we lost a 10-year-old boy to a brain tumor six years ago. And the way that your community, you know, rallies around you and responds to you is one of the greatest things about the state of Idaho. Frankly, it's one of the ways in which we see Americans be their strongest, is when they band together to support each other in those really tough moments."

The timing is also unique because the state's governor, Brad Little, signed HB134 earlier this week. The "law requires health insurance providers to cover the cost of enhanced breast cancer screening for women with high-risk factors," and it was inspired by Green's journey. The bill passed Idaho's House 62-6 with almost unanimous bipartisan support.

Advertisement

"The Breast Cancer Bill... that we passed this past week has one of the most diverse group of co-sponsors I have ever seen on legislation in the seven years that I have been here, because it had a little bit of everybody. All political ideologies were on this list," Green said, adding, "And it was a nice gesture of bipartisanship, and that's what made the bill so special."

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!