Tulsi Gabbard Promises to Expose Biden's Surveillance State

Anyone who served in the Biden administration ought to be sweating bullets right now because their worst nightmare is coming true. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has publicly committed to exposing the previous administration's domestic surveillance and censorship programs. This development represents exactly why the Democrats fought so desperately to block her confirmation.

Americans are about to learn the full scope of how the Biden administration weaponized federal agencies against its own citizens. America First Legal (AFL) called on Director Gabbard to declassify and release documents detailing the administration's classified surveillance strategy.

“We write to you today to request that your office conduct a declassification review of the classified version of the Biden Administration's 2021 ‘National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism’ (‘domestic surveillance strategy’),” AFL wrote in a letter dated April 2, 2025. “In June 2021, the Biden Administration published its whole-of-government approach to censoring disfavored speech on the Internet by labeling such speech ‘misinformation,’ ‘disinformation,’ ‘hate speech,’ ‘domestic terrorism,’ or other similar monikers. In July of that year, America First Legal Foundation ("AFL") launched an investigation into the Administration's implementation of that plan.”

The letter continued:

Through a separate lawsuit, challenging an illegally constituted Federal Advisory Committee at the Department of Homeland Security ("DHS"), AFL learned that the Biden Administration had published an accompanying classified version of the domestic surveillance strategy. Based on the released meeting minutes, someone-presumably from within the Biden Administration-described the classified version of the strategy as "crisp and clear" and having "defined responsibilities." This stands in contrast to the broad and generalized language included in the public-facing document.

On Friday, AFL nudged Gabbard on social media.

“AFL is urging Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard to declassify and release the Biden Admin’s classified domestic surveillance and censorship strategy,” the organization posted on X. “The Biden Admin’s weaponization of the intelligence apparatus against Americans must be fully exposed.”

And Gabbard responded. And trust me, her response should send chills down the spines of deep state operatives everywhere.

Thank you for your work. We are already on this, and look forward to declassifying this and other instances of the government being weaponized against Americans.



Under President Trump’s leadership, @ODNIgov will bring transparency and accountability to end the weaponization of… https://t.co/CPpUlA2eXy — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) April 5, 2025

This isn't just another hollow promise of government transparency. Gabbard, like Trump himself, has demonstrated she's willing to burn any and every bridge necessary to expose corruption and keep her promises to the American people. The fact that she's already working shine a light on these abuses suggests we're about to witness revelations that will make the Twitter Files look like child's play.

With mounting evidence of federal agencies being used as political weapons during the Biden years, Gabbard's declaration signals a seismic shift in how intelligence community secrets will be handled moving forward. Remember how adamantly Democrats opposed Gabbard's confirmation? This is why. They knew she was a threat They understood she would have access to their playbook—and more importantly, the authority to show it to the American people.

When the full scope of the Biden administration's domestic surveillance program finally comes to light, Americans will understand exactly why the deep state fought so hard to maintain its secrets. The intelligence community's days of operating in the shadows while targeting American citizens may finally be numbered.

