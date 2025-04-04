Criminal Protection Racket: UK Just Did the Stupidist Thing Ever... Again

The slow-motion suicide of Once-Great Britain continues apace as His Majesty's Government decides that a "rapist’s criminal record is so bad he can’t be deported" back to Jamaica. If this story sounds familiar, I promise you it's fresh news — about a stale idea.

A Jamaican national — whose identity is being kept secret — was allowed visitor status in the UK in 2001 after spending more than a decade in his home country's witness protection program. Again, many details haven't been made public, but the man's mother was the star prosecution witness in a trial that put away a local gang leader for murder.

I should mention here that Jamaica is a former UK colony and still a realm of the Commonwealth. King Charles III is Jamaica’s head of state, and the UK has friendly visitation policies for nationals of member nations. So it comes as little surprise that a young man in his circumstances was welcomed to stay.

If only such graciousness had been reciprocated.

The Jamaican pled for asylum in 2006, but before the process could be completed, the Telegraph reports he was "convicted of unlawful wounding and burglaries" and sentenced to nearly five years in prison. Not too long after his release on the first conviction, he was convicted of a new crime — rape — and in 2009 was sentenced to another nine years.

This guy was just begging to be sent home, and Britain's Home Office tried to do just that in 2019 "on the basis that his convictions excluded him from refugee protection," also according to the Telegraph. When he appealed the Home Office's decision, an appeals court ("first-tier tribunal," in British terms, I just learned) was told by Jamaican officials that the twice-convicted felon would suffer "harm" and "psychological trauma" if the UK sent him back home.

Translation: "Jamaica doesn't want him, either, and we will say anything to make sure he stays there with you people who were stupid enough not to just stick him on a plane already."

But "The Jamaican appealed the decision on the grounds that the tribunal had 'failed to consider' his criminal record and mental health issues when deciding the likelihood he would be accepted into witness protection," because audacity is not in short supply amongst Britain's criminal class.

On that appeal, Judge Leonie Hirst ruled there was a "real risk" that the Jamaican would not be allowed back into Jamaica's witness protection program and thus could not be remigrated. He's too much of a violent criminal for his home country's witness protection program but just enough of a violent criminal to stay as a guest in the UK.

Lest you think this was a one-off, in January Pakistani national Qari Abdul Rauf — who was convicted of leading a rape gang in 2012 but served only 2.5 years — "still lives and works in the city where he committed crimes" after at least two failed deportation efforts. And last month, a "convicted Pakistani pedophile was allowed to stay in Britain because he is an alcoholic."

The Pakistani, who was jailed for sexually assaulting a girl under 13, was allowed to remain on human rights grounds because of his “uncontrollable alcohol consumption.” An asylum tribunal ruled that, because alcohol was illegal in his Muslim home country, he would be likely to end up in jail there and face “inhuman or degrading treatment.”

Britain has lost its damn mind.

