Democrats Have to Be Panicking Over the Latest Inflation Report

The latest inflation numbers are in, and once again, the doomsayers on the left have a problem. Despite all their predictions that President Trump’s tariffs would send prices soaring and household budgets into crisis, the numbers tell a very different story. In September, consumer prices rose just 0.3% — less than the expected 0.4% — confirming that inflation is continuing to cool.

Since President Trump took office, inflation has averaged just 2.5% — a far cry from the punishing 5% average Americans endured under Joe Biden. After years of runaway prices fueled by reckless spending and energy restrictions, Trump’s pro-growth, pro-energy policies have restored stability and confidence to the economy.

Over the last year, prices have been up only 3.0%, slightly below forecasts. That’s not just good news for American families; it’s a stinging rebuke to Democrats who’ve been rooting for economic pain to score political points.

This economy is humming along. Core prices rose only 0.2% for the month and 3.0% annually. Even the much-bemoaned cost of groceries has eased. Food inflation decelerated noticeably, with grocery prices up just 0.3% in September compared to 0.6% in August. The year-over-year increase in grocery costs stands at a modest 2.7%, hardly the runaway inflation narrative that corporate media keeps pushing. Eating out has also cooled down; restaurant prices rose a mere 0.1% in September, the slowest monthly increase in months, with a 3.7% rise over the year.

Gasoline prices have finally gone in the right direction again. Since President Trump returned to the White House, they’ve been on track for an annualized drop of 7.5%, a total reversal from the disastrous Biden years, when prices surged by an average of 7.7% annually.

Across consumer goods, the pattern is the same: modest, manageable price moves that reflect a stable, growing economy. New vehicle prices ticked up just 0.2% in September and are up a tame 0.8% for the year. Used car prices actually fell 0.4% in the month, though they’re still 5.1% higher than last year. Apparel prices dipped 0.1% annually. Appliances rose slightly by 0.8% in the month, and furniture prices climbed 0.2%. Even tech gear, the kind of discretionary spending most families treat as optional, has gotten cheaper. Smartphone prices dropped 2.2% in September alone and are nearly 15% lower than they were a year ago. Televisions fell 1.1% for the month and 6% over the year. That’s deflation in the stuff people actually buy, not “sticker shock.”

The heart of inflation — services and shelter — is also under control. Rents and homeowner costs rose just 0.2% in September and 3.6% over the year, while overall core services prices increased at the same monthly rate. None of this supports the claim that tariffs or Trump’s “America First” economic stance are hurting consumers. Far from it. The numbers show that the administration’s policies are working: protecting American jobs, boosting domestic production, and still keeping prices in check.

And for the first time in years, workers are actually getting ahead. Real private-sector wages, which were down nearly $3,000 during the Biden administration, are now up by $1,151, a 1.8% gain since Trump’s return. After years of shrinking paychecks, Americans are finally seeing their money go further again.

Yet Democrats are doing what they always do when things are going well: trying to ruin it. With the government still closed, courtesy of their refusal to pass a spending bill without their absurd wish list (including taxpayer-funded health care for illegal aliens), the next inflation report could be delayed.

“Inflation came in below market expectations in September thanks to President Trump’s economic agenda,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. “This is good news for American families, and it’s a shame the Democrats are using them as ‘leverage’ to fund health care for illegal aliens. Democrats choosing to keep the government closed will likely result in no October inflation report, which will leave businesses, markets, families, and the Federal Reserve in disarray.”

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is still ongoing, and polls are now showing Americans are increasingly blaming the Democrats for this mess, but we can’t let them spin their way out of it.

