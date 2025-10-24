Pennsylvania Is Considering Seven of the Most Horrific Bills Ever on Abortion

Pro-abortion ghouls are giddy in Pennsylvania after the Commonwealth’s House Judiciary Committee advanced seven horrific abortion bills yesterday. In summary, the bills would provide cover for existing abortion clinics and help the abortion industrial complex grow through favorable legislation and state funding.

All seven bills passed along party lines – 14-12, with Democrats voting in favor of the proposals that would make Pennsylvania one of the more attractive states for mothers wanting to kill their unborn children.

Radical Pennsylvania Bills Could Allow Public Funding Of Abortion Up To Birth



Wow, these bills are very alarming!



For instance, anyone outside an abortion clinic trying to council women, would be prosecuted and imprisoned for a year!



The leftists want to make PA the abortion… pic.twitter.com/eoaoP9np7G — NWRain-Judi (@RYboating) October 22, 2025

Four of the bills are “shield laws,” which shield abortion mills, their doctors, and staffs from prosecution.

Both HB 1643 and HB 1966 would forbid Pennsylvania courts from cooperating with legal actions from outside of Pennsylvania that target in-state abortion providers.

A third bill, HB 1640, forbids abortion mills from disclosing their records to state courts without patient permission. This appears to be designed to give abortion mills an extra layer of protection should the state elect a pro-life government that would actually decide to prosecute in-state abortion clinics.

The fourth one, HB 1641, would force insurance companies to provide medical liability insurance to abortion mills that do abortions for out-of-state residents from states where abortion is illegal.

Two of the bills would change “informed consent” when it comes to abortion. In Pennsylvania, the state’s “informed consent law” mandates that a woman receive counseling on abortion alternatives prior to her actually having the abortion. The state also mandates that the woman wait at a minimum 24 hours between the time she decides to have an abortion and actually going through with it.

The new HB 2005 would eliminate both informed consent requirements.

A sixth bill, HB 670, attacks free speech in Pennsylvania. This would essentially be Pennsylvania’s version of the federal FACT Act (Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances), which was passed into law under President Bill Clinton and used aggressively by the Biden Administration to jail pro-lifers.

HB 670 seeks to criminalize peaceful protests outside abortion mills. As with enforcement of the FACE Act, protesters would not need to be violent to be found in violation of the law. Any violent or non-violent “physical obstruction and intimidation (of) or interference (with)” a mother trying to enter an abortion facility would suffice. Under this law, pro-lifers who try to talk someone out of having an abortion, while standing outside of an abortion clinic, may be found criminally guilty.

The seventh pro-abortion bill in Pennsylvania, HB 1957, would essentially incorporate abortion into the state constitution as an amendment that includes abortion as a right for those who wish to “exercise personal reproductive liberty.”

If HB 1957 is enacted, all current and existing pro-life laws would be reviewed to determine if they are in compliance (most won’t be) with the state’s newly revised pro-abortion constitution.

But wait, there’s more. This constitutional amendment would actually mandate that Pennsylvania taxpayers fund elective abortions.

Worst of all, it allows for a woman's “right” to have an abortion at any point in her pregnancy right up until the moments before the fully formed infant takes his or her first breath.

The Pennsylvania abortion amendment "goes far beyond even what Roe did."

At the moment, abortion is legal for most mothers in Pennsylvania up until the 23rd week of pregnancy.

Tragically, there is even more. A review of the text of the amendment does not draw any distinctions between women and girls, or adults and children, meaning that it’s possible that the state’s judicial system could grant the “right to an abortion” to a child without the need for parental consent.

The Daily Citizen, a news site from the nonprofit organization Focus on the Family, has been following this story and reported:

Planned Parenthood Advocates Pennsylvania celebrated the committee taking a ‘stand for health, dignity and freedom’ on Instagram. But these bills do nothing to protect women’s health, dignity or freedom. Each one is oriented toward protecting the people who profit from performing abortions. Enshrining a potentially unlimited ‘right’ to abortion in the Pennsylvania constitution guarantees the existence of the lucrative abortion industry at the expense of women, babies and parental rights. Eliminating Pennsylvania’s informed consent requirements and criminalizing people who encourage women to choose life increases the likelihood that business like Planned Parenthood will make money off vulnerable women.

As some states tighten their abortion restrictions, others appear to be working to establish themselves as a destination for mothers who want to abort their children and can’t do it where they live. Democrat legislators in Pennsylvania want the state to be a mecca for abortion tourism and feticide.

If you live in Pennsylvania, now is the time for you to reach out to your representatives and let them know this is not okay.

