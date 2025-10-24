Walt Disney’s Spirit of Patriotism Gets a High-Flying Tribute for America’s 250th

I was only three during the U.S. bicentennial celebrations, so I don’t remember much of it. The image that sticks out in my mind the most is watching the parade of tall ships in Boston Harbor on television.

So I’m looking forward to next year’s semiquincentennial celebrations. I know that President Donald Trump and his administration are planning plenty of inspiring celebrations, but one particular celebration is making me look forward to next summer.

The Walt Disney Company is going all-out for the 250th Independence Day celebrations. Special programming on Disney+, Hulu, ABC, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic will culminate in 24 hours of patriotic programming on July 4. But here’s my favorite celebration: Walt Disney World and Disneyland are giving one of Disney Parks’ most stunning and innovative attractions a star-spangled makeover for summer 2026.

Side note: I know what some of you are thinking: “OMG, Disney is so woke, and I would never spend my money there.” I’ve railed against Disney’s wokeness, too, and I’ve also called the company out for outrageous price hikes and making the experience more difficult for guests. But I still love Walt Disney World, and this gets me excited. So there.

“At its heart, America’s story is one of imagination, ambition, and possibility – the same ideals that have guided Disney since the beginning,” said Disney CEO Bob Iger. “This celebration honors both a nation and a spirit that never stop dreaming about what’s next.”

From Disney’s press release (emphasis in the original):

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort will celebrate coast to coast with the summer 2026 opening of “Soarin’ Across America,” an immersive new flight experience aboard the beloved Soarin’ attractions at Disney California Adventure Park and EPCOT. “Soarin’ Across America” will take guests on a breathtaking journey, highlighting some of the country’s natural beauty and iconic cityscapes.

For those who don’t know, Soarin’ debuted in 2001 at Disneyland as Soarin’ Over California and in 2005 at Walt Disney World as Soarin’. The attraction uses innovative ride technology and IMAX-style film to immerse guests in a high-flying look at beautiful scenery. In 2016, Disney replaced the California-centric Soarin’ with Soarin’ Around the World.

Soarin' is the only Disney attraction I've seen that gets consistent applause. It's a majestic combination of sight, sound, and even smell that is always wonderful to witness. Reportedly, composer Jerry Goldsmith previewed it without the score and wept; he said right then and there that he wanted to compose the score for the original version of the ride.

Imagineers are currently working on Soarin’ Across America’s film. Who knows what impressive scenery they’ll capture? Disney announced the attraction change by bringing out actor and comedian Patrick Warburton, who hosts the original as Chief Flight Attendant Patrick.

Buckle up 💺 Soarin' Across America will be coming to @Disneyland and @WaltDisneyWorld Summer 2026 🇺🇸🗽 pic.twitter.com/HNM4ft8IaT — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) October 20, 2025

Flashback: Patriotism, Disney Style

Walt Disney would have loved the idea of Soarin’ Across America. After all, patriotism was an integral part of his life and his vision for his theme parks. Back in 2013 (at the flashback link above), I wrote:

The Disney Parks carry on the legacy of Walt’s patriotism like no other area of the company, and Disney himself had planned on celebrating America all along. What became the great Disney resort destinations began as a concept for a traveling set of miniature dioramas. This exhibit, christened Disneylandia, would tour the country by train. The dioramas would depict everyday life in different eras of American history. The Disneylandia idea died out when Walt and his proto-Imagineers realized that people probably wouldn’t stand in lines for hours to look at tiny furniture. The concept then began to morph into the theme park idea that would become Disneyland. Walt Disney wanted guests to see America at its best in his theme parks, and sometimes he wanted them to see America as it could have or should have been. Disneyland arrived on the scene first in 1955. The prototype for the Magic Kingdom parks elsewhere, it is the only park the company completed during Walt’s lifetime. Walt Disney World opened in 1971, and while the two American parks share some common characteristics, they are also distinct and original entities.

“Guests don’t have to go far to find patriotism and tributes to America’s uniqueness and greatness at Disneyland or Walt Disney World,” I wrote later in the piece. “This reverence for the United States and American ideals stems directly from Walt Disney’s brand of patriotism.”

I generally don’t go to Walt Disney World in the summer — it’s too hot and too crowded. But I think I’m going to have to make a trip down there to see Soarin’ Across America next summer, even if it’s a one-day trip.

Walt Disney loved this country, and his parks have always reflected that love of America’s imagination and optimism. Now, as we prepare to celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday, Disney is giving one of its most beloved attractions — Soarin’ — a patriotic makeover. “Soarin’ Across America” will debut in 2026 at EPCOT and Disney California Adventure, honoring both Walt’s vision and the American spirit that inspired it. Sure, Disney has had its share of “woke” missteps, but this time, they’re getting it right — and I can’t wait to see it.

