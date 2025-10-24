BLM, Antifa, Hezbollah, and More: Inside Maduro’s Global Web

War doesn't always look like tanks, bombs, and military invasions. Sometimes, it's longer, slower, and less obvious.

For example, Venezuela's illegitimate narco-terrorist "president" Nicolás Maduro claims the prison gang turned Designated Foreign Terrorist Organization, Tren de Aragua, doesn't exist. We know it does, and we know it works for him. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has pointed out numerous times that Maduro sends these guys into our country in an attempt to destabilize our communities. Maduro has also reportedly used them to assassinate political opponents.

Advertisement

We also know that President Donald Trump has declared "war" on the drug cartels — Maduro's fake government regime is literally one, Cartel de los Soles — because they are flooding our country with their products.

But that's not the full story. While I've already touched on some of this in previous articles, we're learning a lot more about how Maduro and his predecessor, Hugo Chávez, waged war on the United States via our own homegrown radical groups decades ago.

Black Lives Matter

According to Mike Gonzalez of the Washington Examiner, there might not be a Black Lives Matter (BLM) without the help of Chavismo (Venezuela's flavor of socialism). Gonzalez said he spoke to a former senior Venezuelan official who was close to Chávez and has now defected and cooperates with the United States government to provide information. That person told him he was in the room when the now deceased dictator handed Opal Tometi, a BLM co-founder, "suitcases stuffed with dollars" or at least $20 million.

Three other women, as well as actor Danny Glover, were there, and "Chávez told them that the money was to project the Bolivarian revolutionary project on U.S. streets." The source said he could still see it all very clearly happening in a private room at Venezuela's Miraflores presidential palace.

Gonzalez writes:

This isn’t hard to believe. It was Chavez himself who, after all, called in 2006 for the creation of a leftist network inside the U.S. that would act as a fifth column to thwart U.S. policy. That network came into being as the United States Social Forum. Launched in 2007, it quickly became an incubator for the founders of BLM to network. Chavez made this call at the immense 2006 gathering in Caracas of the World Social Forum, a global meeting of Marxists that had been taking place annually in different Third World capitals for several years.



'I think that, finally, distinct movements are rising in the U.S., movements that each day has gained more power, more conscience, and more unity,' Chavez said as he urged Americans to take up the revolutionary cudgel. 'Viva the people of the U.S.!' he shouted to a crowd of some 15,000, which included Cuba’s then-foreign minister, Ricardo Alarcon de Quesada.



'We count on you, compañeros!' Chavez said, using the Cuban Revolution’s term for comrade to address Americans. 'Essential to this formula to save the world are the people of the U.S., the conscience of the U.S. people, the resurrection of the U.S. people. United with the people of the Caribbean, the people of Latin America, the people of Asia, Africa, and Europe. All of us must unite; join together in a victorious offensive against the empire.'

Advertisement

By 2007, the very first meeting of the U.S. Social Forum took place in Atlanta, and who helped organize it? Another BLM co-founder, Alicia Garza. In her 2020 book, "The Purpose of Power," she wrote about experience, claiming it politicized her and taught her a lot. BLM's third co-founder, Patrisse Cullors, was most likely there, too.

In 2010, Garza gave a speech in Oakland, Calif., admitting that foreign Marxists — U.S. enemies — told her to, "I need you to go home and talk to your comrades, and your compañeros." In 2013, the same year Chávez died, the women founded BLM and continued their relationship with his replacement, Maduro. They attended various events in Venezuela and even invited Maduro to the U.S. at one point to speak to a group in Harlem. Here's a photo from that. The Spanish caption reads "Maduro greets the founder of Black Lives Matter, Opal Tometi, in New York in 2015."

Maduro saluda a la fundadora de Black Lives Matter, Opal Tometi, en Nueva York en el 2015. pic.twitter.com/efKjmnbgRR — Orlando Avendaño (@OrlvndoA) October 22, 2025

Of course, BLM fell flat on its face because its founders were more focused on lining their own pockets than "social justice" in the end, though not before it made the U.S. a more volatile place, pitting people against each other, leading us to implement ideas like DEI-based hiring, and causing ridiculous amounts of chaos in our streets.

Antifa, Code Pink, and "Anti-Fascism" Movements

As BLM fell, Maduro had to find a new cause to disrupt U.S. lives, so he switched gears to "anti-fascist" movements. According to Gonzalez, Venezuela's current dictator has hosted at least five "'anti-fascist' rallies, conferences, or festivals" since September 2024 — two months after he stole the election from the Venezuelan people. The first one, Gonzalez reports, was a "gabfest to denounce U.S. policies." In November, he launched the "World Antifascist Network." In January 2025, during his "inauguration," he held the International Anti-Fascist Festival in Caracas with at least 2,000 attendees from at least 125 countries.

Advertisement

While Gonzalez didn't provide a direct link from Maduro to Antifa, the likelihood is there. U.S. attendees included members of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, a communist organization that is Antifa adjacent. Code Pink, another Antifa adjacent group, is also a regular guest of Maduro's regime.

If you visit Code Pink's website — don't worry, I took one for the team — you'll note that they defend the dictator regularly, even claiming they speak for the Venezuelan people. Most recently, they condemned the military escalation that the Trump administration built in the Caribbean Sea over the last few months, claiming "The people of Venezuela, like the people of the United States, deserve peace, dignity, and sovereignty, not threats, blockades, and warships. We demand that our government stop using military force and economic warfare to dictate the future of another nation."

Why is it always the white liberal women claiming they speak for other people? If you look at consistent polls and social media from the actual Venezuelan people, which I see daily, an overwhelming majority — anywhere from 70% to 90% — actually support these actions and welcome the U.S. to help free them from the grasp of the man holding their country hostage. He is not what they voted for in 2024, and if they protest, he threatens and disappears them.

There's a reason why Maduro's good buddy, Gustavo Petro of Colombia, was cheering on the "No Kings" protests last weekend and propping up Bernie Sanders as the man who should be president of the United States. All good socialists and tyrants have to stick together.

Hezbollah and Other Terrorist Orgs

I've already touched a bit on this in previous columns, but Venezuela is a safe haven for terrorists. It welcomes Islamist extremists into the Western Hemisphere with open arms. Earlier this month, I wrote:

Advertisement

Venezuela is home to one of the largest Lebanese diaspora communities, which has helped Hezbollah gain a foothold in the country. According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), it takes part in illicit activities like 'drug trafficking, money laundering, and illegal financing' to help fund its own terroristic activities. CSIS also reports that Hezbollah 'conducts much of its business' from Venezuela's Margarita Island, and that Maduro's regime often provides militants with false passports and visas. In the past, the U.S. government has sanctioned Venezuelan companies and individuals with ties to Hezbollah.

Rubio actually spoke on this during his confirmation hearing earlier this year, and earlier this week, Marshall Billingslea, former Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing, explained more during a Senate hearing. He called Venezuela the "central... most important facilitator for Hezbollah in Latin America." Here's more:

Under Hugo Chavez, Venezuela opened its doors to Hezbollah, allowing the group to establish a major footprint, including a paramilitary training site on Margarita Island. As far back as 2022, 2020, 2003, when I was at, at the Pentagon as the Assistant Secretary for Special Operations, we had indications of document forgery on that island, and I've seen documentation that the Venezuelan government was awarding contracts to Hezbollah front companies as far back as 2001. When Maduro seized control, the breadth and depth of the Hezbollah presence in Venezuela dramatically expanded, as did their ties to the narco-terrorist regime and the Cartel de Las Fuerzas. Tarek Al-Osami, who's been referenced here, held a number of senior regime posts. One of the most critical was he was head of the Venezuelan passport agency, and in that role, he directed and facilitated the issuance of a large number of passports to Hezbollah operatives and Hamas operatives. Now, I have seen from the Venezuelan opposition a database of more than 10,400 people that were given Venezuelan passports who were Syrian, Lebanese, or Iranian citizens up to 2019. I haven't seen the more recent data, but we know some of those individuals made their way to the United States and some of them have direct ties to Hezbollah...Venezuela is a willing safe haven for what remains as the most lethal, dangerous foreign terrorist organization to the United States, and that is Hezbollah.

Advertisement

I think that speaks for itself. You can watch his whole testimony here:

Alertan en el Senado de EE.UU. que Venezuela es el "principal facilitador" de Hezbollah en América Latina pic.twitter.com/8ly00Pm2bO — Informe Orwell (@InformeOrwell) October 22, 2025

Socialist Presidential Campaigns

It's not just the United States. Maduro is spreading his brand of Marxism around the world, and he's actually had some success. As I wrote on Sunday, Petro, Colombia's current lunatic and first left-wing president, may not even be in office without help from Venezuela.

Hugo “El Pollo” Carvajal, an ex-military intelligence officer for the Venezuelan government and official within Cartel de Los Soles, is currently in U.S. custody and sharing what he knows with our government as part of a plea deal. Last week, during his pre-sentence hearing, his legal team admitted that Chavez and Maduro illegally used funds from PDVSA — Venezuela's state-run oil and natural gas company — to finance other left-wing political movements in the world for at least 15 years. The main recipients of the funds were Néstor Kirchner in Argentina, Lula da Silva in Brazil, Evo Morales in Bolivia, Petro in Colombia, Fernando Lugo in Paraguay, and the Podemos party in Spain, as well as the Five Star Movement in Italy.

As a matter of fact, Argentina goes to the polls this weekend to elect its next president. Maduro's despicable right-hand man, Diosdado Cabello, who is also wanted in the U.S., has been on state TV this week, calling for Argentinians to vote against current president Javier Milei, who is running for re-election. Of course, Milei is a major U.S. ally — Trump endorsed him when he was in D.C. last week, and Milei nominated Trump for next year's Nobel Peace Prize — and one of the loudest anti-Maduro voices in the hemisphere.

Advertisement

I'll wrap this up, but you get the idea. Maduro may not be "at war" with the U.S. in the traditional sense, but he does, indeed, have an impact that goes much deeper than most people realize. Not only that, but he was not elected in his country, and his actions are causing mass migration from Venezuela, which has impacted the U.S. and nearly every other country in Central and South America.

It's time for him to go.

Good luck finding much, if any of this in the MSM. To have them tell it, Maduro's just a poor little foreign leader who Trump and Rubio are picking on because they're bullies. In reality, he's an ally and supporter of everything that wants to harm our country, from the inside and out.

You can help support our efforts to tell these stories by becoming a PJ Media VIP member. You also get some perks for yourself, andwe're currently running a huge sale!

Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. That's just $12.74 for the entire year. Click here to get started.



