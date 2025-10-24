FRIDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, TWO Special Guests

Stephen Green | 7:30 AM on October 24, 2025

You read that headline right. 

On Friday's Five O'Clock Somewhere, we have not one but TWO special guests. We buy them in bulk and pass the savings on to you. 

Advertisement

Then again, if we start having multiple special guests, how special are they really?

I kid, of course — because we have the lovely and talented Kevin Downey Jr on for the first half of the show, and the arguably lovelier but equally talented Chris Queen on for the second half.

It's a logistical feat on par with a Busby Berkeley production, which is a joke that would have slayed like 80 or 90 years ago.

Please excuse me, it's been a long week.

But all of us will see you — some of us in shifts — at 3 p.m. Eastern or thereabouts.

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 74% off Schumer Shutdown promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 74% off Schumer Shutdown promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Read more by Stephen Green

Categories:

NEWS & POLITICS VODKAPUNDIT

Tags:

5 O'CLOCK SOMEWHERE

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: Anti-Capitalism Progs Are Raking in the Money on the Dem Side Stephen Kruiser
Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and Graham Platner: The Rise of the New Age Nazis Scott Pinsker
Dems Are Mad About Trump's Ballroom Because They're Miserable Scolds Who Hate Fun Stephen Kruiser
Deadly Illegal Alien Truck Driver Failed CDL Test 10 Times Catherine Salgado
Rosie O'Donnell's Call for 'Economic Blackout Protest' Backfires in a Huge Way Michael Cantrell
Louvre Heist Encapsulates a Western Culture That Will Not Defend Itself Josh Hammer

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Thursday Essay: You Only Think the 'Trans' Crisis Is Over
What Happens in Bangkok Stays in Bangkok, Until the Authorities Stage a Raid For a Photo Op
I Don't Want to Jinx It, but Maybe the GOP Can Have Nice Things Now
Advertisement