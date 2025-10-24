DOJ Drops the Hammer on Nancy Pelosi After She Threatens to Jail ICE Agents

This week, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi once again decided that protecting illegal immigrants is more important than protecting law enforcement officers or the rule of law. In a joint statement with fellow California Democrat Rep. Kevin Mullin, Pelosi went so far as to threaten ICE agents with arrest if they dare to enforce immigration laws in the Bay Area, and now the Department of Justice just dropped a hammer on them.

“Reports of a planned mass immigration raid in the Bay Area are an appalling abuse of law enforcement power. Broad sweeps that target families and terrorize law-abiding residents betray our nation’s values and waste resources that should focus on real threats to public safety,” the joint statement began.

“It is important to note that California law protects communities and prevents federal agents from taking certain actions here that we have witnessed in other states,” the statement continued. “While the President may enjoy absolute immunity courtesy of his rogue Supreme Court, those who operate under his orders do not. Our state and local authorities may arrest federal agents if they break California law — and if they are convicted, the President cannot pardon them.”

They added, “The people of San Francisco will continue to stand with the patriotic immigrants who are the constant reinvigoration of America. We will not be intimidated by politically motivated fear tactics.”

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche has now stepped in, warning Pelosi and several top Democrats in California to “stand down or face prosecution” after they publicly floated the idea of arresting Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents for supposedly violating state laws. You read that right: California Democrats actually suggested locking up federal agents for doing their jobs.

Blanche wrote in no uncertain terms that “any arrests of federal agents and officers in the performance of their official duties” would be “both illegal and futile.”

California politicians want to arrest federal agents for enforcing federal law.

We just sent them a letter: Stand down or face prosecution.

No one threatens our agents. No one will stop us from Making America Safe Again. pic.twitter.com/xe0EK8QssO — Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) October 23, 2025

You don’t have to be a constitutional scholar to know that under the Supremacy Clause, federal law trumps state interference. Yet here we are, with California Democrats pretending they can turn their sanctuary-state fantasy into reality.

Blanche also reminded them that any attempt to obstruct or impede federal law enforcement functions would trigger criminal prosecution. He even ordered officials, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, Attorney General Rob Bonta, and San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins to preserve all communications related to these schemes — as if anticipating they might already be trying to delete the evidence.

This level of hubris is astonishing, even for Pelosi. She’s literally daring the Justice Department to make good on federal supremacy.

And trust me, they will.

Blanche’s letter didn’t just deliver a legal warning; it also called out what he described as an “apparent criminal conspiracy” within California’s top ranks. He urged Democrats to quit their “political stunts” and focus on keeping residents safe. The DOJ reminded them, pointedly, that federal agents will continue enforcing immigration laws nationwide, whether California politicians like it or not.

What makes this showdown so revealing is how far Democrats are willing to go in their obsession with opposing President Trump. They’ve moved past resisting policies they dislike and into the realm of sabotaging constitutional order itself. In their quest to appear virtuous, they’re openly siding with people who broke U.S. immigration law — while demonizing those sworn to uphold it.

