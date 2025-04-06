Crazy Teacher Offered Kid $2K to Murder Her Husband

In your latest advertisement for homeschooling, a teacher in Ohio tried to bribe a student to kill her estranged husband, the father of her kids, whom she herself has repeatedly attempted to murder.

At Columbus, Ohio’s Academy for Urban Scholars high school, 44-year-old teacher Stephanie Demetrius reportedly plotted her husband’s demise as the couple was going through divorce proceedings. On March 26, Demetrius offered one of the high school students $2,000 to help her commit murder, per WSYX ABC6. Sgt. James Fuqua bluntly stated, “This particular teacher was attempting to groom this young person into committing murder.” Fortunately she was caught.

Demetrius, who has reportedly attempted to kill her husband before, showed the student she meant business by giving him a prompt down payment on the projected crime:

Charging documents say the student was initially paid $250 in cash as a down payment. Investigators have collected digital evidence, including a recorded phone call between the student and Demetrius. During the call, Demetrius assured the student that the remaining payment was not a concern, stating she owed an additional "15." Police say they learned about the alleged murder-for-hire plot when the teen's mom discovered suspicious information on her son's phone and contacted authorities.

Fuqua explained, “Without their help, some of this might not have come to light. This was a situation where a parent was able to capture things inside this young person's phone and contact authorities.” Thank God at least one sane and responsible parent was in the picture. One wonders how traumatized Demetrius’s children will be by this whole fiasco, an attempted murder on top of a divorce. And certainly Demetrius’s arrest will affect her students too.

Meet Stephanie Demetrius. A teacher in Columbus, OH. She was arrested and charged in a murder-for-hire plot after allegedly offering a student $2,000 to kiII her husband. She reportedly gave the student a $250 deposit.



Wtf is going on in these schools?! pic.twitter.com/2wIiCPAM2a — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 6, 2025





Demetrius only seems to have thought of her children to the extent that she advised the student when they would be out of the house and what her husband’s schedule was like. Her husband worked from home, and, according to WSYX, she was dismissive about the risk of neighbors overhearing gunshots.

Court records show Demetrius and her husband married in 2004 and were going through divorce proceedings… Demetrius has been released on a $150,000 cash surety bond. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 11 at 9 a.m.

Frankly, it seems incredibly dangerous to release this wacko. What if she tries to harm her husband or even their children while she is out on bond? What if she tries to take revenge on the student she groomed and his mom? This is especially risky given information Breitbart relayed on Demetrius from a Columbus reporter: “The reports say she has tried to run [her husband] over with a car, stabbed him, and set his house on fire.” There’s a woman who needs to stay behind bars.

