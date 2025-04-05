Belmont Club: How Will 'Liberation Day' Be Remembered?

Will the “Liberation Day” tariff policies of Donald Trump work or end in failure? Whenever there’s a question that cannot categorically be answered by physics or mathematics, the only recourse is to wait and see. Most human actions, operating as they do against the complex background of history and human society, cannot be easily predicted. No one on June 6, 1944, knew for sure if D-Day would succeed. In the lead-up to the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, most observers thought Kyiv’s goose was cooked. As the New York Times said in "The Secret History of the War in Ukraine":

in the portentous days before Russia’s full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the Biden administration had closed the Kyiv embassy and pulled all military personnel from the country. (A small team of C.I.A. officers was allowed to stay.) As the Ukrainians saw it, a senior U.S. military officer said, “We told them, ‘The Russians are coming — see ya.’”

The crystal ball can’t foretell all. But once the die has been cast, the possibilities become actualities and information begins to flow in. If the tariff policies work, what effects would we see? What would we observe if they fail? The “Liberation Day” tariff policies, announced on April 2, 2025, consist of a 10% baseline tariff on all imports starting April 5 and higher reciprocal tariffs on specific countries (e.g., 34% on China, 20% on the EU).

If the tariff policies work, there ought to be a revival of domestic manufacturing as companies relocate production to the U.S. to avoid tariffs, leading to new factories in sectors like steel, autos, and electronics. The U.S. GDP might see a modest boost from increased industrial output, though tempered by higher production costs compared to overseas.

There should be a reduction in the $1.2 trillion trade deficit as foreign goods become more expensive. If countries lower their own tariffs in response to U.S. pressure, exports might also rise, further balancing trade. Success would depend on whether the U.S. can restart factories producing electronics and pharmaceuticals again unless, like an old boxer attempting a comeback, the skills are gone for good. The government ought to be able to collect increased revenue—Trump’s team estimates $6 trillion over a decade. This could offset tax cuts, effectively replacing income taxes with tariff revenue.

This, of course, presumes the plan can be implemented. If whatever gains the tariffs generate are too slow in materializing or the negative effects are too severe, then Trump’s political support could evaporate, leading to losses in the midterm elections. The policy would be reversed. Liberation Day would be over, equivalent to Eisenhower re-embarking after the Normandy invasion or Putin recalling his forces from Ukraine.

If the tariffs are fully carried out, they could still fail. How would we know if they do? Importers could pass tariff costs to consumers, raising prices for everyday goods like cars (up $2,000–$15,000 per Goldman Sachs and Moody’s estimates), electronics, and clothing. Inflation, already above the Fed’s 2% target, could spike, squeezing household budgets, especially for lower-income families who spend more on essentials. Stagflation—a mix of inflation and stagnant growth—could emerge if businesses cut investment due to higher costs. This could happen even if the Democrats lose the midterms and support for Trump remains high.

Liberation Day could fail for any number of reasons. The reactions of other countries, essentially outside of American control, could independently precipitate an irrational trade war. Global retaliation—China’s promised countermeasures, EU threats—could shrink every market, leading to a downward spiral. If the wars in Ukraine and Gaza have taught us anything, it is that actors can put politics ahead of self-interest. Retaliatory tariffs from partners like Canada, the EU, and China could shrink global trade by $500 billion.

America may have lost the magic. Trump assumes the U.S. economy will rise to the occasion. But if domestic production remains uncompetitive due to higher costs, the promised industrial rebirth might fizzle. Past tariffs (e.g., steel in 2018) created jobs at a steep cost—$900,000 per job, per studies—suggesting inefficiency. Peter McCoy, writing in the New York Times, says 1976 was the year the Democratic Party gave up on the American working class. They concluded it couldn’t compete. All you can do is “compensate the losers.” Don’t use tariffs to pick fights with up-and-coming nations like China. History had moved on.

Instead of trying to prevent market forces from generating inequality, it has leaned toward giving free rein to market forces and then fixing the resulting inequalities through the tax-and-transfer system, taking some of the gains of the most successful and sharing them with the least successful… ...they wanted to let the free market do what it does best, namely create wealth, and then use government policy to take from the rich and give to the poor. That’s “compensating the losers,” … was aimed at recapturing white, middle-class voters who had defected to the Republican Party … The traditional knock on a “compensate the losers” strategy is that the promises of compensation are often unfulfilled. For example, people who lose their jobs because of cheap imports don’t get the retraining they need to start new careers.

It's a risk, but is it a risk worth taking? One of the underdiscussed aspects of the reshoring/tariff issue is its strategic effect on human capital, which is arguably the most important national resource. If education statistics mean anything, the “losers” look pretty dead. According to Wikipedia, one in five U.S. adults is functionally illiterate. Illiteracy increased nine percentage points between 2017 and 2023.

Could reindustrialization reverse this? The literate have difficulty understanding that when you do something as simple as changing packaging, the illiterate can no longer find the product on shelves. One of the things losers can’t be compensated for is the inability to know what they’ve lost. When you take the famous brand off the box, it's gone until they learn to recognize the new look. But if they had meaningful jobs, they might learn to read, to think, and to figure. Maybe not in school, but at work. And then they wouldn't be losers anymore. Bringing back jobs is more than just payroll. It means talent acquisition and development. It provides alternatives to antisocial activities. It changes the demand for skillset requirements. It sculpts a whole generation and means a new future. If there’s nothing to bring back, then maybe we’re better off with the Global World as it is. Maybe the Left is right: The working class is dead.

How will April 2, “Liberation Day,” be remembered? As the day America snapped out of it, or a moment of futile yearning for a past gone forever? As Scott Fitzgerald wrote of dreamers, “and as I sat there brooding on the old, unknown world, I thought of Gatsby’s wonder when he first picked out the green light at the end of Daisy’s dock.” But that was perhaps Fitzgerald’s point: It is – or was – the story of America to find, to lose, and to try again.

