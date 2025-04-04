BREAKING: Trump Scores a Big Win at the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has narrowly ruled in favor of the Trump administration, allowing administration officials to block millions of dollars in DEI-centered grants to teachers. The 5-4 ruling lifts a lower court’s order that allowed the Department of Education to continue issuing the grants in eight blue states that sued over the freezing of the grants.

“The decision is not a final ruling in the case, and the dispute could ultimately return to the Supreme Court,” reports The Hill.

Five of the justices on the conservative wing of the court ruled in favor of the administration, while Chief Justice John Roberts joined the three liberal justices in dissenting. (I know, shocker.)

The Hill reports:

In February, the administration began canceling disbursements under two federal education grants aimed at developing educators and combatting teacher shortages: the Teacher Quality Partnership Program and the Supporting Effective Educator Development Program. Officials have cast the freezes as part of the administration’s broader crackdown on DEI, and it also comes as Trump and Education Secretary Linda McMahon look to effectively gut the department.

Last month, U.S. District Judge Myong Joun, a Boston-based Obama appointee, issued a restraining order demanding that the administration resume the grants in those eight states. The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals refused to lift Joun’s restraining order, which prompted the administration to appeal to the Supreme Court.

“Beyond the systemic, irreparable constitutional harm to the Executive Branch from judicial arrogation of executive functions as to how and when agencies will disburse or cancel grants, even the court of appeals acknowledged that the government ‘may incur some irreparable harm if it cannot recoup this money,’” the Justice Department asserted in court filings.

“The district court acted appropriately in granting a narrow and time-limited restraining order while it proceeds to a prompt ruling on the motion for a preliminary injunction. There is no sound basis for this Court to stay or vacate that order,” the states insisted.

This isn’t a final ruling on the matter, and the case may find its way back up to the Supreme Court.

This is a developing story, and we’ll have more information as it becomes available.

Supreme Court Decision 4/4/2025 by PJ Media on Scribd

