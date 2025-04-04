Trump Goes to War Against Gender Ideology in Schools

Let me start by saying that I totally voted for this.

As you know, the radical left's war on women and girls in education has reached a fever pitch in recent years. But thankfully, it’s about to face its toughest opponent yet. Trump’s Department of Education just announced the creation of a "Title IX Special Investigations Team" (SIT) to tackle the insanity of biological males competing in women's sports and other gender ideology nonsense plaguing our schools.

“Today’s establishment of the Title IX SIT will benefit women and girls across this nation who have been subjected to discrimination and indignity in their educational activities,” Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said in a statement. “From day one, the Trump Administration has prioritized enforcing Title IX to protect female students and athletes. Traditionally, our Office for Civil Rights (OCR) takes months, even years, to complete Title IX investigations. OCR under this Administration has moved faster than it ever has, and the Title IX SIT will ensure even more rapid and consistent investigations. To all the entities that continue to allow men to compete in women’s sports and use women’s intimate facilities: there’s a new sheriff in town. We will not allow you to get away with denying women’s civil rights any longer.”

This isn't just another toothless government initiative. The team brings together heavy hitters from the DOE's Office for Civil Rights, Office of General Counsel, DOJ's Civil Rights Division, and Student Privacy and Protection Office case workers.

They're not playing around anymore.

Remember when President Trump signed his "No Men in Women's Sports" executive order back in February? This is the enforcement muscle behind that common-sense policy. And it builds on his day-one executive order that restored sanity to federal policy by recognizing the basic biological truth that there are only two sexes that cannot be changed.

"Protecting women and women's sports is a key priority for this Department of Justice," Attorney General Pam Bondi said. "This collaborative effort with the Department of Education will enable our attorneys to take comprehensive action when women's sports or spaces are threatened."

The Trump administration isn't just talking tough; it's hitting where it hurts. It has already pulled $175 million from the University of Pennsylvania for allowing men to compete in women's sports. And it's investigating states like Maine and California that force schools to keep parents in the dark about their children's gender confusion. Let's not forget the mess the Biden administration left behind, wasting over $100 million on grants pushing critical race theory and DEI nonsense in our schools between 2021 and 2024.

We finally have an administration that understands biological reality and isn't afraid to defend it. The message is clear: the days of radical gender ideology running roughshod over women's rights in education are numbered. There's a new sheriff in town, and she means business. The left can screech all they want about "inclusion" and "identity," but the simple truth is that protecting women's sports and spaces isn't discrimination; it's common sense.

