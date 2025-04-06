‘Go Back to Africa!’ How the Democratic Party Became the Party of Xenophobes and Racists.

There’s an old piece of sales advice. It’s been quoted by all the brilliant business minds of our age, including the founder of Kramerica:

Alas, Cosmo Kramer is wrong. The best strategy isn’t to “sell” the steak or the sizzle. Instead of accentuating the actual product (the steak) or the appearance and/or excitement (the sizzle), it’s better to lead with something else.

But what?

Well, think about Victoria’s Secret: Do they market the durability of their material? The quality of their stitching? The creative artistry of their designers? Or… are they (ahem) accentuating something else?

Axe Body Spray gets it:

It’s the oldest trick in the marketing book: Don’t sell the steak or the sizzle; sell the desired benefit. You want your audience to vividly — and emotionally — visualize how AMAZING they’ll feel about themselves when they use your product!

Even when it’s silly and completely unrealistic. (Axe Body Spray sucks; it’s a babe-repellant. Don’t ask how I know.) The strategy works best when you personalize the message. That’s the secret ingredient: The more viscerally your audience experiences the emotional benefit at the end of the rainbow, the better your sales.

Marketers, of course, already know this. And you can bet your [tushy] we use it. But there’s an unexpected upside to its ubiquity: If you reverse-engineer a sales pitch, it reveals the truth about an audience. (Or, at least, how that audience is perceived.)

Those goofy Axe Body Spray commercials revealed something that’s undeniably true about men: We’re desperate, insecure, and have WILDLY unrealistic thoughts about women. (And how!) Even though the ad was deliberately comedic, silly, and over-the-top, it still highlighted important truths about the male psyche.

Today, in the Democratic Party, a new truth is being revealed. You can see it in its latest marketing; it’s unmasked via the rhetoric of liberal politicians and leftwing pundits. And this “truth” says something deeply disturbing about the direction of the Democratic Party:

They’re now the party of bigots, racists, and xenophobes.

Fox News released a story yesterday: “Dems slam Elon Musk, Melania Trump with xenophobic attacks: ‘Go back to South Africa!’”

First, liberals said Trump was “literally Hitler.” Then they called Elon Musk “literally a Nazi.” But in doing so, they painted themselves into a corner, because the Hitler/Nazi comparisons were already so over-the-top, they were the political version of an Axe Body Spray ad:

Democrats are desperate, insecure, and have WILDLY unrealistic thoughts about Trump.

(That’s the scientific formula: Axe Audience is to Women = Dem Audience is to Trump. Both are utterly baffled and/or intimidated by the other.)

Unfortunately, after getting “rejected” on Election Day, the Democrats have turned into political Incels. The Fox News article detailed their disgusting descent into bigotry:

Since President Donald Trump’s return to the White House, Democrats have made xenophobic comments about DOGE chief Elon Musk and first lady Melania Trump. Some of the party’s leaders have repeatedly complained about Musk’s country of birth being South Africa and told Trump to look into deporting his wife, who was born in the former Yugoslavia. Speaking at an anti-DOGE protest in Los Angeles March 22, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., suggested Trump should investigate and potentially deport the first lady. "When he [Trump] talks about birthright, and he's going to undo the fact that the Constitution allows those who are born here, even if the parents are undocumented, they have a right to stay in America. If he wants to start looking so closely to find those who were born here and their parents were undocumented, maybe he ought to first look at Melania," Waters said on stage at a rally in Los Angeles, various videos posted to social media show. "We don't know whether or not her parents were documented. And maybe we better just take a look."

Sure. We can’t trust those foreigners, can we? (Fun fact: In 2026, Melania Trump will celebrate her 20th anniversary of being a U.S. citizen. Should be one helluva party at Mar-a-Lago! Hope I’m invited!)

…I guess I’ll need my Axe Body Spray?

In 2027, Elon Musk will celebrate not his 20th, but his 25th anniversary of being a U.S. citizen. Instead of being impressed by his Silver Anniversary, Democrats are using his country-of-origin against him:

Democrats, however, have reserved some of their most vitriolic attacks for Musk, who immigrated to the U.S. in 1995 and became a citizen in 2002.

"It was interesting yesterday. I was watching a video of an interview of Elon Musk with someone where he said that the Italians should stay in Italy and the Chinese should stay in China. My question to Elon Musk is, what the hell are you doing here in America?" [Rep. Nydia Velázquez, D-N.Y.] said while speaking at an event outside the HUD Department.

That’s right, Rep. Velázquez! What’s Elon Musk doing in OUR country? GO BACK TO AFRICA!

Even before Musk took the helm at DOGE, far-left Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, slammed him during a Jan. 20 interview for not being born in the U.S. while suggesting he supported apartheid. "[Musk] went from being the dork that was jumping around on stage to allegedly being this amazing genius that’s going to save this entire country, the country he wasn’t born in and a country that maybe he doesn’t agree with, the idea of a Democratic Republic, considering the fact that he may have been more so on the side of apartheid," said Crockett.

“The country he wasn’t born in,” eh? Guess we can’t trust those shifty foreigners. (They’re not like you and me.)

Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., piled on further, suggesting in a February interview that Musk was reverting to a fascist state of mind due to his South African heritage. "I think that’s a leftover from Elon Musk’s South African heritage, and maybe he’s falling too far back on the apartheid system of government that was a fascist form of government," said Connolly.

Hmm. You mean, we should be suspicious that immigrants might carry the cultural imprint of their country-of-origin? Sounds like a splendid argument for banning migration from the Middle East, Latin America, and elsewhere. Just a little weird to hear this argument from the party that threw a conniption fit whenever Barack Obama’s cultural ties to Kenya were raised.

During the Obama years, we were told it was “racist” to connect President Obama’s biases with that of his Kenyan father. (“How dare you condemn the son for the sins of his parents!”) But today:

Musk is vapid. He should’ve learned in South Africa how people resist for freedom and democracy. Why can’t you understand? The Ukrainians are fighting for the same thing which his parents tried to deny black South Africans https://t.co/s0bOPBtvUA — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) February 21, 2025

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is originally from Mogadishu, Somalia. You’ve gotta keep that in mind to fully appreciate her astonishing lack of self-awareness:

"Squad" member Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., also suggested Musk did not care for democracy because he came from South Africa. "Elon Musk, who grew up in apartheid, Trump who worships dictators around the country, and strong men, are not interested in our constitutional republic," Omar said.

Interestingly, Omar and Musk both arrived in America in 1995. (In an alternate timeline, maybe they walked by each other in the airport.) It’s unclear why someone of Somalian origin is any more or less trustworthy than someone from South Africa.

The Democrats are trying to scale a political mountain, but they better be careful: The slope is awfully slippery.

Fox News noted that Elon Musk’s opposition to apartheid has been long established:

Despite these claims, a Snopes fact-check found the reason Musk left his birth country in the first place was to avoid military service because he did not want to fight for an apartheid state.

Furthermore, Musk discussed his South African upbringing in a 2013 interview:

INTERVIEWER: You grew up in South Africa. [...] You were in the army there? MUSK: No. I left at 17. Well, in part, in order to avoid conscription in the army. INTERVIEWER: Oh, you left so you didn't have to deal with the army. MUSK: You know, spending two years suppressing Black people doesn't seem to be a great use of time.

It’s 2025, and one political party is still screaming, “Go back to Africa!” at its enemies. And it’s not the Republican Party. Today, the Democrats are actively trafficking in bigotry, racism, and xenophobia.

Frankly, it stinks.

(Even worse than Axe Body Spray.)

