This State Is Putting 'Trans' Rights Over Parents' Rights

The state of Colorado is taking steps to "strengthen protections for transgender people," but many say that doing so is stripping away parental rights. And if you're a concerned parent who speaks up in fear of this new legislation, you'll likely be shot down and compared to the KKK by a Colorado Democrat. (But hey, Republicans are the Nazis, right?)

Two trans-focused bills won preliminary approval in the Colorado State House on Friday (they still need to pass a final vote in the House before moving on to approval by the State Senate, though as Colorado News Online points out, Democrats hold majorities in both chambers and wouldn't need any Republican votes to pass them, so the conditions seem favorable).

HB25-1312: "Legal Protections for Transgender Individuals" is focused on children, school, and healthcare. Some of the things in it a are bit frightening. For example, when courts are making child custody decisions, they must "consider deadnaming, misgendering, or threatening to publish material related to an individual's gender-affirming health-care services as types of coercive control." I can totally see parents taking advantage of this in an attempt to win custody, and the way judges act these days, I have no doubt it would work.

The bill also "prohibits a Colorado court from applying or giving any force or effect to another state's law that authorizes a state agency to remove a child from the child's parent or guardian because the parent or guardian allowed the child to receive gender-affirming health-care services" and "provides that, if a local education provider, an educator, or a contractor chooses to enact or enforce a policy related to chosen names, that policy must be to make the policy inclusive of all reasons that a student might adopt a chosen name that differs from the student's legal name." Seems to me if your child is receiving gender-affirming care and not mental health help because they believe they are "trans," you've already failed them.

The bill also states that any school dress code cannot create gender-based rules, and that public entities must use a person's chosen name rather than their legal name if requested. Finally, it makes "deadnaming and misgendering" discriminatory acts and prohibits people form doing so. So, do you go to jail if you call someone the wrong gender?

HB25-1309: "Protect Access to Gender-Affirming Health Care" states:

Under current law, health benefit insurance plans (health benefit plans) include coverage for "gender-affirming health care" as part of individual and group health benefit plans. "Gender-affirming health care" is defined in the bill as supplies, care, and services of a medical, behavioral health, mental health, psychiatric, habilitative, surgical, therapeutic, diagnostic, preventive, rehabilitative, or supportive nature relating to the treatment of gender dysphoria (gender-affirming health care). The bill codifies gender-affirming health care treatments in statute and prohibits a health benefit plan from denying or limiting medically necessary gender-affirming health care, as determined and prescribed by a physical or behavioral health-care provider (health-care provider). In addition, the bill exempts prescriptions for testosterone from the tracking requirements of the prescription drug use monitoring program and blocks archived records from view.

I'm not an insurance expert in any way, shape, or form, but with so many people out there with legitimate life-threatening health concerns who are sometimes denied coverage, I can't imagine my state's politicians making this their priority. Never mind the fact that this would likely drive costs up for everyone.

As you might imagine, Republicans and Colorado parents are not thrilled with the legislation. Rep. Jarvis Caldwell (R-20th District) said that he only learned of the bills a few days before it came up in the House, despite the fact that he'd heard rumors that it was in the works for over a year. He's also concerned that parents who are not part of the LGBTetc community were not involved in creating it. Rep. Yara Zokaie (D-52nd District) responded, "A well-stakeholded bill does not need to be discussed with hate groups. We don't ask someone passing civil rights legislation to go ask the KKK their opinion."

A Colorado Democrat Rep. referred to parents' rights groups as "hate groups" & compared them to the KKK yesterday 🚨



"A well-stakeholded bill does not need to be discussed with hate groups"



"We don't ask someone passing civil rights legislation to go ask the KKK their opinion." pic.twitter.com/sJctsdktkm — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) April 3, 2025

Despite backlash, she's doubled down on her language. Ironically, she said she won't be "bullied," while she's up there bullying people who just want to take care of their children. This gal fits right in with today's Democrat Party.

Yes, I called hate groups hate groups.



I will not be bullied out of standing up for our trans community. 🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/0lnibdfOBU — Y A R A (@YZokaie) April 5, 2025

And here is Rep. Brianna Titone (D-27th District), "Colorado's first openly transgender elected official," pretty much proving the Republicans right. He co-sponsored the bill focused on gender-affirming care and seems intent on ensuring more children of Colorado turn out to be just like him.

HOLY PSYCHOPATH ! admitting he wants children to be preyed up on by the medical industry. pic.twitter.com/bnYlty6AIg — Forest Mommy🌲🗡💪🏹🌲🌲 (@ForestMommy) April 4, 2025

I'll end on a sane note — I think we all need a palate cleanser after hearing those two speak. Here's Scott Bottoms (R-15th District) with a dose of sanity. He points out that 70% of the people in Colorado are sick of focusing on these issues. "The biggest fear of the people in this room is that the message get outside this room, and it is getting outside this room. So keep telling your narrative in this room, because we're getting the truth, facts, the absolute truth out there. Instead of helping people that are hurting and dealing with mental health issues, we love ourselves," he said.

He also pointed out that transgenderism is an ideology and a mental health issue. This is a long quote, but I feel like this needs to be spread far and wide:

This is narcissism. This is humanism. And this is the transgender subject. It's about what I feel about me, not actually caring about anybody else. If we cared about the people, we would get them help. We would get them mental health help. The reason that this is such a big deal in this room is because it's ideology. It's an ideology. It's not based upon people. It's not based upon needs. There's actually something called real needs or human needs, opposed to felt needs. Most of the time in this room, we do felt needs, not real needs, felt needs. Well, a real need is when you tell a parent they can't have their child because they're not affirming that, you're gonna see a state blow up...



Suicide rates increase. We know this. When somebody has had transition surgery, suicide rates increase. The farther we take them into gender transition, the more suicide rates increased. But we don't care about facts. We don't care about truth. We're just gonna keep saying our narrative. Well, it is not true. There is actually something called truth. Former Chief of Psychology at Johns Hopkins University and Distinguished Service Professor at Johns Hopkins University, Dr. Paul McHugh, said that transgender left-wing activists are enabling a mental illness and collaborating with madness, not equality. This is an agenda. This is ideology. LGB is a sexual preference. TQ+ is an ideology. And that ideology is rooted in Marxism. It's rooted in control.



Most people would say in society, 'Okay, if that's what you want to do, that's fine, but don't force it on me.' We've changed that in Colorado. We're gonna force it on you. We're gonna force it on parents. We're gonna force it on children. We're gonna force my false narrative, my mental health problem on you. You're gonna fix it by surgically destroying somebody's life. We're gonna fix it like that. That's helping somebody? That's false narrative. That's not truth. This is, this is an attack against truth. When is enough enough? Well, I'm telling you, the state of Colorado, they've already started saying, 'Enough is enough,' and we're gonna see that in the next couple years...We're gonna reclaim Colorado.

Well said, sir. I nearly stood up and applauded right here in my office. It looks Bottoms is running for governor of Colorado next year, so I hope we hear more from him. I love a politician who's not afraid to speak the truth.

Here's a video of his entire remarks. I highly recommend watching.

Stop everything you're doing and watch this Colorado Republican GO OFF against a bill codifying transgender ideology into law. pic.twitter.com/lm3PbIjajo — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) April 4, 2025

