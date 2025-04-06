Activist Judge Caught Red-Handed in Setup Against Trump in Bombshell Revelations

A bombshell transcript obtained by conservative journalist Julie Kelly exposes how Judge James Boasberg deliberately positioned himself to target President Trump's administration over deportations of criminal illegal aliens. The shocking revelations demonstrate how far the activist judiciary will go to obstruct Trump's legal immigration enforcement efforts.

Advertisement

Kelly's analysis of Thursday's hearing transcript reveals Boasberg's calculated moves to interfere with executive authority. The judge, who claims his assignment to the case was "random," actually knew the case was coming to him.

“I have just received the (purchased) transcript from Thursday's hearing before Jeb Boasberg. Lots of good stuff especially as I develop a fuller timeline of what went down behind the scenes on March 15,” she wrote in a post on X.

Despite the claim that cases are “randomly assigned,” what she found in the transcript shows he already knew the case was coming and had planned accordingly.

“He wanted this case. He wanted to stop the deportations and most importantly—he wanted to set a contempt trap for the Trump administration,” Kelly explained in a devastating thread exposing the judge's machinations.

My plan to take Saturday off lasted about 13 minutes.



I have just received the (purchased) transcript from Thursday's hearing before Jeb Boasberg. Lots of good stuff especially as I develop a fuller timeline of what went down behind the scenes on March 15.



This really caught my… pic.twitter.com/KxTPI0IhIu — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) April 5, 2025

The transcript shows Boasberg's true agenda: asserting control over the executive branch's constitutional authority on immigration and foreign policy. He became incensed that the Trump administration dared to enforce the Alien Enemies Act without first seeking his blessing. Boasberg apparently expected the White House to hold off on deportations until he ruled on an ACLU-led class-action push to cover all illegal immigrants under the AEA.

Advertisement

Related: You’ll Never Guess Which Judge Has Been Assigned the Lawsuit on the Signal ‘Scandal’



“This is not judicial restraint or a careful balance of powers," Kelly noted. "This is Boasberg giving away the notion that the executive branch should WAIT FOR APPROVAL from the judicial branch before taking action on matters clearly under the purview of the presidency including foreign policy and diplomacy."

She continued, "Boasberg knew throughout the day that ICE was rounding up the TdA gang bangers covered by the proclamation. So he rushed not only to convert the initial lawsuit into a class, but entered a second temporary restraining order prohibiting their removal and absurdly demanding the return of planes carrying the illegals."

One set of exchanges during Thursday's hearing I believed was way out of line for Boasberg was his interrogation of DOJ atty Drew Ensign over which Trump officials were listening to the 5pm hearing on March 15.



On what basis can he demand those answers? pic.twitter.com/8wrNN766Y0 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) April 5, 2025

Most disturbing was Boasberg's inappropriate questioning during Thursday's hearing, where he demanded to know which Trump officials were listening to the March 15 emergency session. This egregious overreach reveals his determination to target administration officials.

Related: New Dirt on Judge Boasberg Raises More Questions

Kelly also revealed that Judge Boasberg’s vendetta against Trump led him to not only convert an ACLU lawsuit into a class action covering all illegal aliens affected by Trump's proclamation but also issue the absurd temporary restraining order demanding the return of planes already carrying deportees, which, as PJ Media previously reported, the Trump administration didn’t comply with as the plane carrying these gang member illegal aliens was over international waters, and thus outside the jurisdiction of the U.S. legal system.

Advertisement

This is what judicial activism looks like in 2025. Unelected judges trying to handcuff a duly elected president from protecting American citizens. Boasberg's transcript exposes how the activist judiciary will bend over backwards to obstruct Trump's lawful efforts to enforce immigration law and secure our borders.

Want the full story behind this judicial activism scandal? The mainstream media won't tell you how deep this corruption goes, but PJ Media will. Join PJ Media VIP today and use code FIGHT for 60% off to support our fearless reporting. Don't let them silence the truth—become a VIP member now and help us expose judicial overreach!