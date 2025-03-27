You’ll Never Guess Which Judge Has Been Assigned the Lawsuit on the Signal ‘Scandal’

Is there only one judge in the entire United States?

The clearest indication that the Signal “scandal” is the left’s latest attempt to discredit and destroy Donald Trump and his presidency is that there is already a legal case on the incident, and that it has been assigned to none other than U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who has been in the news lately because he happens to be the same far-left judge who is doing everything he can to make sure Trump can’t deport criminal gang members.

Wow, what a coincidence, right? The same judge who, as Matt Margolis reported here, “participated in what appears to be nothing more than a Democrat strategy session masquerading as a legal conference in Sun Valley, Idaho,” has been assigned the case in a lawsuit that a group called American Oversight has filed, “alleging,” according to Fox News, “that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and others violated federal records laws by discussing Houthi attack plans in a Signal groupchat.”

Like Jack Smith’s failed prosecution of Trump over his supposed mishandling of classified documents, which involved the FBI’s unconscionable raid at Mar-a-Lago, this latest get-Trump nothingburger involves the alleged misuse of classified information. Fox notes that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard “emphasized during a Wednesday House Intelligence Committee hearing that no classified information was shared in the chat.” But as is always the case, that doesn’t satisfy leftists when they think they’ve hit on a way to get the walls closing in on Trump again.

Even the New York Times concedes that “administration officials have noted that it is up to the Defense Department to decide which details of its own work are classified. And since the head of that department, Mr. Hegseth, has declared the information not classified, it therefore is not, they have contended.” However — and you know that when the New York Times is talking about something the Trump administration says, there is always going to be a “however” — the Times then quoted a certain Mick Mulroy, whom it identified as a “former Pentagon official in the first Trump administration.”

The learned Mulroy says that material Hegseth posted in the Signal chat “is highly classified and protected. Disclosure would compromise the operation and put lives at risk. Next to nuclear and covert operations, this information is the most protected.” The Times did, however, have the minimal decency to add that Mulroy may not actually be the last word on this matter: “The administration has vigorously resisted that assessment, pointing to the Defense Department’s role in determining what material would be classified. ‘There was no classified information as I understand it,’ President Trump said on Tuesday.”

Anyway, the man who will apparently be the judge of all this is the notorious Boasberg, who, Fox said, was “randomly assigned” the American Oversight case. American Oversight tells you what it is in just six words on its website: “Join the fight for our democracy.” “Our democracy” is the far left’s favorite term for what is actually their hegemony over our political system and government bureaucracy. American Oversight even says this about itself: “We were founded in 2017 in response to the unprecedented challenges that the Trump administration posed to our nation’s democratic ideals and institutions.”

Yet Fox refers to American Oversight as a “government watchdog group,” as if it were some kind of private-sector DOGE watching out for waste and fraud, without giving even the smallest hint that it is actually a group whose entire mission is destroying Trump. The New York Times, meanwhile, doesn’t find it pertinent to mention American Oversight at all. And what an amazing stroke of luck for this group that Boasberg, the petty judicial tyrant who is trying to override the power of the executive branch and impose his own partisan agenda, just “randomly” got the case! There is no chicanery here to discredit Trump! No, none at all!

This attempt to cook up another Trump scandal out of airy nothing is so patently obvious that it should be a non-starter. The left, however, is desperate: DOGE is cutting to the heart of its entire support system. The Times even admitted it in a puff piece about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a few days ago: “Democrats find their legal and fund-raising institutions under attack from the Trump administration.” You thought DOGE was just cutting government waste, right? But that government waste has been funding the left.

Leftists are avid to keep the gravy train rolling. And so enter American Oversight and Boasberg.

