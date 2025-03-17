Here's How Trump Outsmarted the Judge Who Halted Deportations of Gang Members

In a masterful display of executive leadership, President Trump demonstrated exactly why Americans elected him to clean up the mess that the Biden administration left. While the Democrats and their handpicked activist judges continue their love affair with criminal illegal aliens and open borders, Trump took decisive action to protect American communities from violent Venezuelan gang members — and he did it with style.

Advertisement

Late Friday night, Trump quietly signed an executive order invoking the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to target members of the notorious Tren de Aragua gang. By Saturday morning, when the news leaked, ICE flights were already preparing for takeoff, and President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador had already agreed to incarcerate them.

The liberal meltdown was immediate and predictable.

That’s when Chief U.S. District Judge James Boasberg tried to play hero for the Left. He issued a temporary restraining order to halt the deportations and literally ordered the plane that was carrying over 200 gang members on their way to El Salvador to turn around.

Unfortunately for the judge, Trump's team was ten steps ahead.

By the time Boasberg issued his order, both flights were tracked near the Yucatan Peninsula, in international waters. According to Axios, “Inside the White House, officials discussed whether to order the planes to turn around. On advice from a team of administration lawyers, the administration pressed ahead.”

A senior official told Axios, “There was a discussion about how far the judge's ruling can go under the circumstances and over international waters and, on advice of counsel, we proceeded with deporting these thugs.”

Advertisement

Related: Republicans Go Nuclear Against Anti-Trump Judge Who Blocked Venezuelan Gang Deportations

A second senior administration official told Axios that because the plane was already outside U.S. airspace, “We believe the order is not applicable.”

The Trump administration's legal team expertly navigated this situation, proving once again that decisive action trumps liberal obstruction. Even better, Bukele agreed to incarcerate these criminals — which shows how actual leadership gets results.

Predictably, the Left is crying "constitutional crisis." Mark S. Zaid, a left-wing attorney whose practice focuses on national security law, freedom of speech constitutional claims, and government accountability, thinks it will lead to Democrats impeaching Trump.

Court order defied.



First of many as I've been warning and start of true constitutional crisis.



Ultimately will lead to Trump #impeachment proceedings.https://t.co/Tu3XjiT9gZ — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) March 16, 2025

Really? Over deporting violent gang members? Imagine being on the side of Venezuelan gang members.

This highlights exactly how far the Democratic Party has fallen — it's talking impeachment because Trump deported violent gang members.

Advertisement

Good luck with that.

While Attorney General Pam Bondi handles the legal challenges, Democrats might want to check their polling numbers. It turns out that normal Americans actually support removing dangerous criminals from their neighborhoods. Who knew?

This is exactly why Trump won in November. While Democrats and activist judges play political games, Trump takes action to protect Americans. It's not complicated — it's just common sense.

Join PJ Media VIP for exclusive analysis, uncensored truth about border security, and deep dives into how Trump keeps winning against the Democrat machine. Use code FIGHT for 60% off — it's time to support the journalism that puts America First and exposes the Left's dangerous open borders agenda. Don't wait, join today!