Republicans Go Nuclear Against Anti-Trump Judge Who Blocked Venezuelan Gang Deportations

In yet another example of judicial overreach, an Obama-appointed federal judge has blocked President Trump's critical effort to remove dangerous Venezuelan gang members from our country. This is the same old playbook we've seen time and time again—liberal judges legislating from the bench to obstruct Trump's America First agenda.

Chief U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, apparently more concerned with the rights of foreign criminals than American safety, issued a temporary restraining order against Trump's use of the Alien Enemies Act. This centuries-old law has been successfully used by multiple presidents to protect our nation from genuine threats.

This will not stand.

Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas) has announced plans to file impeachment articles against Boasberg.

I’ll be filing Articles of Impeachment against activist judge James Boasberg this week. pic.twitter.com/kh4vfooS2A — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) March 16, 2025

Meanwhile, Attorney General Pam Bondi has already filed an emergency motion to halt this blatantly illegal order.

🚨



AG Pam Bondi and her team filed with the DC Circuit an emergency motion to pause DC Obama Judge Jeb Boasberg's illegal order sabotaging the presidency.



He ordered Trump to stop deporting foreign terrorists--and even turn around flights and bring them back to American soil. pic.twitter.com/XgvJYKQbLS — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) March 16, 2025

The left's weaponization of the judiciary to obstruct Trump's agenda has reached new heights of absurdity.

Let's be crystal clear: This isn't about the law -- it's about resistance to Trump's effective policies. When a district judge thinks he can override the president's constitutional authority to protect our borders, we've entered dangerous territory.

Here’s a history lesson worth remembering: Judge Boasberg is the same activist judge who let FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith off with a slap on the wrist for his role in the Russia hoax. He is now acting like Supreme Leader over our national security. Clinesmith deliberately altered an email to say the exact opposite of its original meaning to use it to obtain a FISA warrant. Prosecutors pushed for prison time to deter future abuses, but Boasberg shrugged it off, claiming the message had already been sent.

Y’all might remember Judge Boasberg as the Obama-appointed judge who sentenced Kevin Clinesmith — the Trump-Russia figure who pleaded guilty to improperly altering a CIA email to help obtain FISA surveillance against Carter Page — to just one year of probation and no prison time. https://t.co/T5AvPjxKh7 pic.twitter.com/vjVrYbTvwN — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) March 16, 2025

Let’s be clear here: The Trump administration rightfully designated the Tren de Aragua gang as a foreign terrorist organization, recognizing their clear ties to Venezuela's socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro. But apparently, that's not good enough for Judge Boasberg, who seems to think we need to roll out the red carpet for gang members and give them due process on the taxpayers' dime.

Boasberg had the audacity to demand that deportation flights carrying dangerous Venezuelan gang members—already in the air—turn around and return to the United States. Since when does a district judge have the authority to micromanage executive actions on national security? Last time I checked, Trump was the commander in chief, not Boasberg.

This is the same judge who thought probation was sufficient punishment for Clinesmith, who deliberately altered CIA emails to help the FBI spy on Carter Page. Apparently, undermining our democracy isn't prison-worthy in Boasberg's courtroom, but protecting Americans from foreign terrorists is a bridge too far.

