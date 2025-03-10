The Morning Briefing: Dems Are Hoping to F-Bomb Their Way Into America's Hearts

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is taking a personal day to catalogue Pinterest photos of various buttercream offerings.

I hope that all of you who live in federal time slave states are adjusting to whatever sort of springing it was that you did on Saturday night. That must have been a lot after the rigors of celebrating International Women's Day. So. Many. Sandwiches.

My friend Ed Morrissey did a deep dive at HotAir about the present state of Daylight Saving (NO "S"!) Time, and whether the government is going to do something about it. Given my notorious lack of faith in the federal government, I know whatever it does regarding DST will just make it worse.

We've been spending a lot of time lately examining the thoroughly wretched state of the once-functional Democratic Party. The struggle is real for present-day Dems. It's an especially rough go for the Dem water-carriers in the mainstream media. Once the water is carried, the lipstick has to be put on the pig, and they're forever running low on that these days.

The kinds of things that they are forced to spin for their masters at the Democratic National Committee aren't exactly flattering. This is from something that Rick wrote over the weekend:

For Democrats, the experience is particularly unnerving. It has unmoored many of them from civilized society and sent them on a search for "authenticity." As Politico reports, "one unifying thread as they try to invigorate their connection to the American voter has been a reach for profanity."

You know, I have to give credit where credit is due: this is definitely a novel concept for bouncing back after a major electoral defeat. It's certainly more cost effective than traditional political outreach methods like television advertising or direct mail. And who needs fresh policy ideas when you can bond with the voters when you can simply wag a salty tongue?

I'll admit to being a little torn here. Lately, I think it would be nice to go for a day or two without writing another "Yeesh, look what the Democrats are up to now," column. Then again, that's a rich vein of material to keep mining. There's also the fact that this particular iteration of the Democratic Party is so filled with lunatics that there is some variety to the expressions of madness.

To the surprise of no one, Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas shows up in this story. She is rapidly establishing herself as the Queen of the Democratic toilet. If the Dems ever do eventually come up with any coherent plans for emerging from political exile that they are in at the moment, there's a good chance that Crockett's perpetually open foul mouth will interfere with them. I've got a feeling about this one. In fact, I told Paula last week that we might want to get more pictures of Crockett for our photo library, because I'm sure that we're going to be writing about her a lot in the coming months.

None of it will be flattering, by the way.

The fact that the Dems think that coarse language will "invigorate their connection to the American voter" shows that they've lost all ability to read the room. If American voters are swearing up a storm, it's likely in response to the mess that Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and the rest of the Democrats spent the last four years making. I know I threw more than a few f-bombs their way during that time.

Come to think of it, none of them made me feel like I made any kind of connection with them.

Around the Interwebz

James Bond “Will Remain British And Male” Under Amazon’s Management Of The Character – Report

Advertisement

Huh? The valuable role of interjections

Mimes are the Devil's work. Mimes Directing Traffic in Bogotá Had Surprisingly Loud Impacts

Trump Broke Him/Her/They/Them/Zher

How's that working out for ya?

Analysis by Dan Balz: Democrats are seeking cohesion in their opposition to President Donald Trump and a message that resonates with voters. https://t.co/khQ9EsDD7J — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 9, 2025

Bee Me

Transgender Mouse Obliterates Female Mouse In Laboratory MMA Event https://t.co/Rx7dL4Z5C9 pic.twitter.com/Mhdg2b0HKo — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 9, 2025

