Dems Tossing 'F Bombs' Around, Looking to Create a 'Shortcut to Authenticity'

It's being said that the Democratic Party is "in the wilderness." Even Democrats are saying it, so it must be true. It's also said that the Democrats have "lost their way."

It's not the first time the Democrats have been described this way. Nor was it that long ago that the Republicans were "in the wilderness," so gloating is done with one eye on the past.

For Democrats, the experience is particularly unnerving. It has unmoored many of them from civilized society and sent them on a search for "authenticity." As Politico reports, "one unifying thread as they try to invigorate their connection to the American voter has been a reach for profanity."

“Goddamn it, tell me who started that?” said Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania. Fetterman can curse a blue streak when he's of a mind, so that comment was made with his tongue stuck firmly in his cheek.

There's an art to cursing. Scatological swearing is very popular among Democrats, with earthy references to excrement being used to connect to the everyday American.

Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii said earlier this week that the “stock market is down but at least everything is more expensive and services are getting sh***ier.”

"F-bombs" have become very popular. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) has gotten particularly free and easy with the fornication word.

“Somebody slap me and wake me the f**k up because I’m ready to get on with it.” Just a few days earlier, when asked of her message to Elon Musk, she told him to “F**k off.”

I know it's sexist as hell, and I'm terribly old-fashioned, but hearing those words uttered by someone claiming to be a woman is sad. Yes, I know that times have changed and women have come a long way, baby, but there is something decidedly unfeminine to hear that word pass the lips of a female.

In this, I hope that men and women are NEVER equal.

Democratic advisor Lis Smith, who is well known for swearing like a male sailor, claims, "Some of it is genuine, some of it is people trying to seem faux-edgy authentic. If the first time you’ve used a cuss word in public is reading off a script, it’s probably not authentic and not something you should do.”

It’s also become part of Democrats’ increased social media strategy. After posting their “s**t that ain’t true” videos on social media, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer made one “breaking down the BS Trump told” during his joint address. (The top Senate Democrat didn’t go as far as saying bulls**t in the video though — opting instead for “bull.”) It is not always working. Last month, when Democrats joined federal workers at a rally of the American Federation of Government Employees to protest DOGE cuts, the profanities nearly rivaled those gathered. “I don’t swear in public very well, but we have to f**k Trump,” said Rep. Maxine Dexter (D-Ore.), adding, “Please don’t tell my children that I just did that.”

Is that a proposition or an insult? She sounds about as authentic as a Justin Beiber love song.

A veteran Democratic campaign consultant, Caitlin Legacki, says, “The key to doing it and doing it well is that you can’t overdo it, and you can’t force it."

She continued, "If elected officials are going to cuss, they have to mean it. If it’s authentic to who they are and how they’re feeling, voters will probably be fine with it and even relate to it. But if it’s not authentic, there’s nothing more cringeworthy.”

If the best the Democrats can do is launch obscenities and F-bombs at Trump, the party better get used to not seeing sunlight for a while.

