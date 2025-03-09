Forget America's 'Red Scare.' Canada's 'Red, White, and Blue Scare' Is Beyond Parody

"The Yanks are coming! The Yanks are coming!" The true North, strong and free, we stand on guard for thee. And don't forget to vote for the Liberal Party.

The "Red Scare" of the 1950s wasn't so much a "scare" as it was an excuse to politically punish liberals. During the Great Depression, a couple of million lefties "flirted" with communism as an answer to the vagaries of capitalism's economic cycles. Misguided and hopelessly naive, they believed that the American experiment could be married to the Soviet experiment.

Almost all of them abandoned Communism once the truth about Joseph Stalin and the gulags finally came out after being deliberately suppressed by observers like the New York Times's Walter Duranty. But a sizable number of leftists who worked in government maintained dual loyalties.

There were those who were Communists in their youth but abandoned the ideology. They were caught up in the "Communist dragnets" along with real traitors despite being loyal Americans. Thousands lost their jobs and had their lives ruined by power-hungry wannabe dictators and those who gained power by scaring the American people half to death.

It should be stated that there was never any chance whatsoever that these ideologically addled Communists could ever have taken over the U.S. They couldn't have undermined our defense establishment because there were never enough of them to be a danger. Any suggestion that they might have caused harm to the U.S. is just plain silly.

Now, it appears that Canada is about to go through a similar "scare." Don Brand, a writer for the Calgary Herald, has anointed himself "Scaremonger-in-Chief" and is pushing the nonsensical notion that the U.S. will "invade" Canada and annex it as the 51st state.

But we’re learning to take Trump at his own words. Now he wants to tear up the 1908 treaty that fixed our border. Article content He told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau he considers the agreement invalid. He’s after land, the Great Lakes and access to rivers. Article content This is the Putin playbook. Claim that you own territory, then take it. Article content If Canada doesn’t agree to Trump’s mythical new boundary, the next step is sending troops to secure it. Article content What happens if fighting begins? Article content “Looking at the sheer size of the American military, many people might believe that Trump would enjoy an easy victory,” Dr. Ahmad wrote in a widely circulated article. Article content That analysis is dead wrong, she says, because the result would not be determined by a fight between conventional armies. “Rather, a military invasion of Canada would trigger a decades-long violent resistance, which would ultimately destroy the United States.

Actually, Dr. Ahmad is right. Afghanistan, Iraq, and numerous other insurgencies have proven the success of asymmetrical warfare.

But the question isn't whether Canada would fight a guerilla war for decades; the question is who is stupid enough to actually believe that the "next step is sending troops to secure it."

Americans on X appeared confused.

It's not a question of anyone seriously believing the U.S. would invade Canada. The point is writers like Brand and politicians like Trudeau are ginning up hysteria by demonizing Donald Trump in much the same way that demagogues in America during the 1950s and '60s demonized Stalin and Khrushchev.

Brand's fantasy guerrilla war is the product of a massive inferiority complex and a studied effort to increase his influence by enraging Canadians.