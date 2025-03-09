State Department Warns About Travel to This Popular Destination

For many people, March is spring break month, which often means a week of fun in the sun at a beach at home or abroad. And sometimes that looks like heading to the Caribbean to bask in warm weather, swim in turquoise waters, and enjoy a fruity cocktail or two and the vibrant island culture. But if Turks and Caicos is the Caribbean destination on your itinerary for 2025, you might want to reconsider, or, at least, "exercise increased caution," according to the U.S. State Department.

Last week, the State Department put out a travel advisory for people in the United States who might want to visit the British territory that sits just south of the Bahamas. Turks and Caicos is listed as a "Level 2" destination (which it has been for several years) due to "crime," particularly on the main island, Providenciales. It says that "Police may have limited investigatory resources" and points out that victims of crime in Turks and Caicos have access to the U.S. Embassy in Nassau in the Bahamas.

Travel advisory levels range from one to four, with one meaning "exercise normal precautions," two meaning "exercise increased caution," three meaning "reconsider travel," and four meaning "do not travel."

So what's this all about exactly? The State Department's warning includes the following information:

Firearms and ammunition, including single bullets brought by mistake in carry-on bags or luggage, are illegal. Police strictly enforce these laws, even at the airport when travelers are leaving. Travelers face arrest, jail time, and heavy fines. Some U.S. citizens have been detained and unable to depart for several weeks or more after being found with bullets in their luggage. Offenders can face 12 years or more in prison. Though the law allows for some exceptions and discretion, the Department of State cannot guarantee your release.

While that may sound oddly specific, there is a reason for it. In early 2024, at least five people traveling from the United States were detained and arrested at the airport in Turks and Caicos for having various amounts of ammunition in their luggage, all of which was "not intentionally packed," according to CNN. For example, one person said they use their bag for hunting as well as travel, and a few stray bullets were left in it.

The territory has strict gun control laws, and up until last June, anyone caught in the country with a firearm or even ammunition could face a fine and up to 12 years in prison. Reduced penalties could only be made for "exceptional circumstances."

In May, a bipartisan group of U.S. politicians, including Senators John Fetterman (D-PA) and Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), and Representatives Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA), Josh Brecheen (R-OK), Michael Cloud (R-TX), and Bob Good (R-VA) traveled to Turks and Caicos to meet with officials and attempt to secure the release of the five Americans who were being detained.

"We had the opportunity to meet each of the detained Americans, who were in good spirits but want to go home. These people did not set out to break the law. They are people who made a mistake and now face substantial time in prison because of it. As we articulated to TCI officials, I urge the court to be lenient when addressing this case," Fetterman said in a statement.

As of July 12, 2024, CNN reports that "All five Americans arrested under the law have pleaded guilty, been sentenced and returned to the U.S."

Turks and Caicos Premier Washington Misick said last summer that U.S. citizens were not being treated unfairly and that "the law must be applied even-handedly." He also said at the time that 195 people had been sentenced for breaking the firearms law since 2018, and only seven of those people had been from the U.S.. While Turks and Caicos is a U.S. ally on issues like terrorism, the premier said "our laws and processes are not congruent."

Even so, House Assembly Member Edwin Astwood said that an "amendment [to the gun control law] was introduced to address concerns about the rigidity of the previous sentencing framework, which mandated both imprisonment and financial penalties for all firearms offenses, regardless of the specific context or severity."

I assume that's because the entire Turks and Caicos economy is driven by tourism, particularly from the U.S. It's just a quick flight from the Southeast, it's a popular cruise ship stopping point, and it's a playground for wealthy influencers and celebrities ranging from the Kardashians to Bruce Willis. And arresting five people in such a short period of time and threatening them with 12 years of jail time isn't the best publicity stunt.

Combine all of this with the fact that a sheriff's deputy from Cook County, Illinois was on vacation in Turks and Caicos in January of this year when she and two other people were shot by an unidentified person — police believed she was not the intended target — and the updated travel advisory makes sense to me.

On a personal note, having been to Turks and Caicos in the last few years, I can say I felt safe there, though I was at an all-inclusive resort most of the time and never left the resort at night (the State Department specifically advises against walking alone at night). My friend who was with me did have a weird incident at the airport, however. She'd checked in, gone through security, and was heading to her gate to wait for her flight (we were on separate flights as she was going to Miami and I was going to Ft. Lauderdale, which is another story in itself), when she suddenly heard her name called over the loudspeaker. An airport employee directed her all the way back to the check-in desk and told to go inside a little room off to the side. When she did, another airport employee, who was inside searching a suitcase, acted surprised and yelled at her to leave the room because someone else was in there.

When the other person who had been inside finally left, my friend went back into the room. She said the airport employee took her suitcase, unzipped it, barely looked at it, zipped it back, and told her she had to go back through security. She was a nervous wreck because she had no idea what was going on, and she was on the verge of missing her flight. But after she got home and had time to digest it all, she told me she wondered if something else was going to happen had she not walked into the room unannounced. Of course, that was just her take. That could be the norm for the airport security there. Personally, I didn't have any issues myself.

So, I guess the lesson here is that if you're going to Turks and Caicos — or anywhere else — for spring break, have fun but be careful!