Missouri Wins COVID Lawsuit Against Chinese Communists

Missouri’s attorney general just won a $24 billion lawsuit against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for hoarding COVID-19 “protective” supplies.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has announced that, in expectation of CCP resistance to paying up, the state of Missouri plans to seize Chinese assets there — particularly farmland. The CCP has been buying up U.S. farmland, particularly around military bases. When your number-one enemy is buying large amounts of your land, you should probably be worried. At least Bailey understands the importance of the threat.

Advertisement

Bailey, according to Fox News, celebrated the ruling in a statement: “This is a landmark victory for Missouri and the United States in the fight to hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 on the world.” He was, of course, referring to the evidence that the virus was manufactured in and leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China.

'PAY UP': A federal judge rules in favor of Missouri in a $24 billion lawsuit against China for COVID-19. The state's Republican attorney general says, "We intend to collect every penny by seizing Chinese-owned assets, including farmland in Missouri." https://t.co/9ibqwkGs1l pic.twitter.com/Afb9I1UHK3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 8, 2025

The attorney general added, “China refused to show up to court, but that doesn’t mean they get away with causing untold suffering and economic devastation. We intend to collect every penny by seizing Chinese-owned assets, including Missouri farmland.”

Judge Stephen Limbaugh issued the decision. He wrote that the “Court finds that Missouri has provided evidence satisfactory to the Court to establish each Defendant’s liability to Missouri under Count IV of Plaintiff’s Complaint. The Court therefore enters a judgment against Defendants, jointly and severally, in the amount of $24,488,825,457.00, plus post judgment interest.”

Related: CCP Praises Women While Enacting Mass Rape, Sex Trafficking

From Fox:

Bailey's office said the judgment was six times larger than the previous largest judgment in the state's history… The People’s Republic of China, the Communist Party of China, the National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China, the Ministry of Emergency Management of the People’s Republic of China, the Ministry of Civil Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, the People’s Government of Hubei Province, the People’s Government of Wuhan City, the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the Chinese Academy of Sciences were all named as defendants in the lawsuit.

Advertisement

Chinese Communists should not be allowed to buy land in the United States at all, especially since they declared a war phase with the U.S. in 2019.

Hey China,



You owe Missouri $24 BILLION.



I just won a judgment in court.



Pay up — or we start seizing assets and farmland. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) March 7, 2025

Bailey warned the CCP, “Hey China, You owe Missouri $24 BILLION. I just won a judgment in court. Pay up — or we start seizing assets and farmland.”

Do you enjoy PJ Media’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join PJ Media VIP and get 60% off your membership.