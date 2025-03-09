Protesters Go After JD Vance's Toddler

JD Vance may be the vice president of the United States, but he's also the father of three young children. On Saturday, he was spending a little quality time with his youngest child in Cincinnati — or trying to anyway — when a group of pro-Ukraine protesters followed them and shouted at the three-year-old little girl, making her "anxious and scared."

"Today while walking my 3 year old daughter a group of 'Slava Ukraini' protesters followed us around and shouted as my daughter grew increasingly anxious and scared," Vance wrote on X on Saturday afternoon. He added, "I decided to speak with the protesters in the hopes that I could trade a few minutes of conversation for them leaving my toddler alone. (Nearly all of them agreed.)"

Even though the vice president stopped to talk to the protesters, he didn't hold back on condemning their behavior. "It was a mostly respectful conversation, but if you’re chasing a three-year-old as part of a political protest, you’re a sh*t person."

A couple of minutes of cell phone video of Vance speaking to the protesters has emerged online. It shows him with his daughter in a stroller on a city sidewalk, calmly explaining the Trump administration's position on the war in Ukraine, or trying to, but it appears that the usual suspects — white women with purple hair and silly costumes — keep shouting at him and calling him names while he talks. I don't know that I could be as gracious as he was about it.

This isn't the first time the Vance family has encountered protesters. Last weekend, the vice president and his wife, Usha, took their three children to Vermont for a little ski trip. Protesters, many of whom were pro-Ukraine or pro-Gaza, greeted the family along the route, and some even showed up at the resort where they stayed.

Vermont governor Phil Scott released a statement to his constituents, par of which said, "I hope Vermonters remember the vice president is here on a family trip with his young children and, while we may not always agree, we should be respectful." Democrats respectful? Imagine that.

Going after a politician's wife and children — unless they decide to be part of the public or political process like a Hunter Biden or Hillary Clinton — is shameful behavior. Shouting and scaring a three-year-old little girl is about as low as it gets. I hesitate to even write too much about the Vance children myself because I don't want to disrespect their privacy, but if we've learned anything in recent months, it's that the left has lost any shred of decency it ever had. And could you even imagine the response if Republican protesters shouted at and scared one of Biden's grandchildren?

I'll leave you with an adorable video of Vance and his daughter. These two are about as wholesome as it gets. And Imagine seeing them in the street and feeling you need confront them and shout them down with your cuckoo pro-war protests.

Baking some Vance family biscuits with the world’s best three-year-old sous chef. Merry Christmas everyone! pic.twitter.com/j5agMYJXGV — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 25, 2024

Whether they're refusing to stand up and applaud a 13-year-old cancer survivor or they're shouting down a toddler who's just out for a walk with her dad, liberals have proven that now more than ever they care about nothing beyond their lunatic causes. Here at PJ Media, we feel it's our duty to call them out. But we need your help.

