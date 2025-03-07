'Literally Hitler' Is Smoking the Dems, but They Still Go Full Speed Ahead Into Clown World

In the Civil War, Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant's first battle against Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was a gruesome three-day brawl that would end with both armies listening helplessly as their comrades burned to death in a dry forest set ablaze by musket fire.

FACT-O-RAMA! The carnage after the first day of the Battle of the Wilderness was so bad that some historians believe Grant slunk into his tent and wept.

Grant didn't win the fight. Some historians believe Lee won because Grant pulled back and the Rebs kept the field. After the battle, Grant did something Lee didn't foresee; rather than retreat as expected, Grant kept moving southward and attempted to place his army between Lee and Richmond, Va, the capital of the Confederacy. Grant knew that, despite losing roughly 17,000 men to Lee's 11,000 casualties, he had the goods to knock Lee out of the war. He moved forward.

Let me get this out of the way: I am not about to compare today's dime museum cast of the Democratic Party to Grant.

That said, it occurred to me as I was laughing at the Democrats' recent a**-goblinry that they continue to move forward with their original plan, despite getting spanked on Election Day, when Trump cudgeled Kamala into hamburger.

Democrats kneeled, eulogized, and cried for a violent criminal who died during an arrest.



They refused to stand for Laken Riley.

Unlike Grant, the Democrat clown brigade has no alternative plan. It is glued to its usual ragged, commie tactics: playing victim, screaming "racism," and calling Trump "literally Hitler." Never mind that the Democratic Party recently hit a 16-year low with a 57% unfavorable rating, according to the left-leaning Quinnipiac poll, while Trump is at an all-time high of 55% approval rating.

In a concerted effort to show "support" for women, a handful of Democrats appallingly wore pink to Trump's speech to Congress, somehow forgetting that they voted unanimously to allow confused dudes in pigtails to beat the potato salad out of young ladies competing in women's sports.

Speaking of confused dudes in pigtails, Rep. Al Green (Derp-Texas) beclowned himself hilariously this week during Trump's killer speech and was booted from the venue like that guy pocketing bacon at the all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet for later consumption.

Congress met to censure Green for his a**clown antics. Ten Democrats voted for the censure, but Green's more gormless oppos saw an opportunity to further the Party's meandering, victim-hungry narrative.

Green walked to the "well" to receive his wrist-slapping and began holding his heart and waving his cane. On cue, Green's fellow pantaloons began to sing "We Shall Overcome" as though Al Green is somehow a victim of racial oppression.

Cringe. The Democrats just started singing “We Shall Overcome” in the middle of the vote to censure Al Green for interrupting President Trump’s speech.



What is up with these people and SINGING??

Singing "We Shall Overcome" invokes both victimhood and racism. A Democrat exacta!

SCAM-O-RAMA! Not only is Green not "oppressed," but he is also worth $10 million, despite earning a yearly Congressional salary of only $174,000.

I assume there wasn't anyone in Green's circle clever enough to warn him that a black millionaire can't align himself with people who have faced real oppression and that his wrinkled, overused race card is crimping at the edges.

This humiliating cosplay likely cost the Democrats another point or two on the approval meter.

Despite the Democratic Party's self-imposed embarrassments lately, they continue moving forward, but always with the same battle plan, which is going from futile to a humiliating cringe-fest.

I will say this, the progressive gorks stick together in their stupidity.

As Democratic punchinelles tumble from their clown car, the producers of the Broadway show "Hamilton" recently canceled a gig at the Kennedy Center because it's now run by Orange Jesus, who recently beat Kamala in popular and electoral votes, not to mention sweeping all of the swing states and moving a majority of the nation's counties to the right. How are the Democrats not "reading the room?" They don't have the talent to do so.

One would think the writing on the wall is pretty clear: it's Trump time. But the pinkos continue to bail water into their Titanic.

OBLOGUY-O-RAMA! Refusing to stand for a 13-year-old black kid with cancer (I thought Democrats cared about black children?) isn't "resistance"; it's sociopathic.

As if this week hasn't gone bad enough for the Democrats, they turned their plonker knob to 11 and devised two dope shows guaranteed to blot their way across X.

First, they released tapes of almost two dozen Dems repeating the same lines, proving yet again that the Mao Maos on the left walk in lockstep, even into their political doom.

22 Democrats all read the identical script while all holding a microphone the same way to appear like they are blogger influencers or something now.

Democrats stand united against the USA.

Video screen-record credit at the beginning of the video at the bottom.

And just when you think the Democrats were done bufooning for the week, they released a tape of various lefty queans bouncing with their dukes up, as though to say, "Now we are really ready to fight!"

SOMEONE FAMOUS ONCE SAID-O-RAMA! Never interfere with the enemy when he is in the process of destroying himself.

Watching the Democrats self-immolate is more entertaining than Shark Week and with more chum.

It's a good thing leftoids hate guns otherwise, they'd shoot themselves in the foot, you know, for the "resistance."

With no other tactics to turn to, the blue stooges will likely continue to throw themselves into Niagara Falls with unrepining alacrity, and I'm going to enjoy every moment of their political felo de se.

When you're done fulfilling your patriotic duty, enjoy watching more painful yet hysterical liberal self-destruction, compliments of our friends from Jokes and a Point.

FACT-O-RAMA! Patriots are way funnier than the blue-haired, teste-hating harpies on the left.

