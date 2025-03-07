FRIDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, KDJ

Stephen Green | 9:30 AM on March 07, 2025

Sorry that we missed our VIPeeps on Monday, but Producer Jim had the day off — I think he had to shampoo his cats or get his tonsils bleached or something — but Stephen Kruiser and Yours Truly are back in action for an action-packed Friday edition of Five O'Clock Somewhere.

Advertisement

We've got none other than Kevin Downey Jr. all set to go for today's 5OS, on the off chance you weren't already planning on being here.

If we couldn't get Kevin, I told management that I wanted the Rockettes, but they told me no. Something about the budget and something else about me not being allowed within 1,500 feet of women who can kick that high.

Whatever.

See you at 3 p.m. Eastern — can't wait. 

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for? If this were any more of a no-brainer, it would be Kamala Harris.

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Categories: NEWS & POLITICS VODKAPUNDIT
Tags: PODCAST VIP GOLD

Recommended

Could a Bombshell Discovery Render All of Biden's Presidential Actions 'Null and Void'? Matt Margolis
The Morning Briefing: Dems' Voter Outreach to the Clinically Insane Continues Unabated Stephen Kruiser
SpaceX Starship Test Flight 8 Went Half-Kablooey Stephen Green
The Lost Legacy of Howard Stern Scott Pinsker
AG Pam Bondi: Still-Unreleased Epstein Files to Be Redacted for ‘National Security’ Ben Bartee
More Evidence — From Space! — That Joe Biden Was a Tiny, Petty, Vindictive Prez Stephen Green

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
FRIDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, KDJ
'Unwoke' with Kevin and Kruiser #121: Can Trump Save Comedy From the Woke Mob?
The Presidents and Their Gardens
Advertisement