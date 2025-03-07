FRIDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, KDJ

Sorry that we missed our VIPeeps on Monday, but Producer Jim had the day off — I think he had to shampoo his cats or get his tonsils bleached or something — but Stephen Kruiser and Yours Truly are back in action for an action-packed Friday edition of Five O'Clock Somewhere.

Advertisement

We've got none other than Kevin Downey Jr. all set to go for today's 5OS, on the off chance you weren't already planning on being here.

If we couldn't get Kevin, I told management that I wanted the Rockettes, but they told me no. Something about the budget and something else about me not being allowed within 1,500 feet of women who can kick that high.

Whatever.

See you at 3 p.m. Eastern — can't wait.

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for? If this were any more of a no-brainer, it would be Kamala Harris.