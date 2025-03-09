USDA Cancels Grant to Study ‘Trans Men’s’ Menstrual Cycles

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) was spending your taxpayer dollars to study the bowel movements of women who identify as men.

American Principles Project exposed the grant via their database. Trump’s Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins subsequently canceled the grant to Louisiana’s Southern University Agricultural & Mechanical College and thanked APP for the tip. It is absolutely outrageous what bureaucrats spend our taxpayer dollars on.

The grant as detailed on a government website states:

MENARCHE, THE FIRST OCCURRENCE OF MENSTRUATION, OCCURS AT APPROXIMATELY 12 YEARS OF AGE AND ENDS WITH MENOPAUSE AT ROUGHLY 51 YEARS OF AGE… A WOMAN WILL HAVE A MONTHLY MENSTRUAL CYCLE FOR ABOUT 40 YEARS OF HER LIFE … IT IS ALSO IMPORTANT TO RECOGNIZE THAT TRANSGENDER MEN AND PEOPLE WITH MASCULINE GENDER IDENTITIES, INTERSEX AND NON-BINARY PERSONS MAY ALSO MENSTRUATE (WEISELBERG 2022). AT ANY GIVEN MOMENT ABOUT 26% OF THE WORLD’s POPULATION IS MENSTRUATING (BARRINGTON ET AL. 2021).

Are you riveted yet? It gets worse, unfortunately. Of course “transgender men” are actually biological women — this is the worst sort of Marxist propaganda. Fortunately, most of America now sees through the propaganda.

THIS INTEGRATED PROJECT INVOLVES RESEARCH, EXTENSION, AND TEACHING COMPONENTS PROPOSED TO ADDRESS THE GROWING CONCERNS AND ISSUES SURROUNDING MENSTRUATION, INCLUDING THE POTENTIAL HEALTH RISKS POSED TO USERS OF SYNTHETIC FEMININE HYGIENE PRODUCTS (FHP), ADVANCING RESEARCH IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF FHP THAT USE NATURAL MATERIALS, AS WELL AS PROVIDING MENSTRUAL HYGIENE MANAGEMENT (MHM) EDUCATION FOR YOUNG WOMEN AND GIRLS.

So now the USDA is in charge of warped sex ed? It’s amazing what woke leftists can justify to themselves. Again, this grant was using your taxpayer dollars.

USDA tried to tie the insanity back to agriculture by saying that the study is supposed to find natural ingredients for menstrual products for women of all crazy identities.

THE SPECIFIC OBJECTIVES OF THIS PROJECT ARE: A) TO PRODUCE THREE NATURAL FIBERS; REGENERATIVE COTTON, REGENERATIVE WOOL AND INDUSTRIAL HEMP (CANNABIS SATIVA); B) TO DEVELOP PATENTS FOR SUSTAINABLE FEMININE HYGIENE SANITARY PRODUCTS USING THE THREE NATURAL FIBERS;C) TO EVALUATE THE FHP MADE FROM EACH OF THE NATURAL FIBERS IN COMPARISON TO THE STANDARD SYNTHETIC PRODUCT; D) TO EDUCATE YOUNG WOMEN AND GIRLS ABOUT MHM THROUGH AN EXTENSION PROGRAM; E) TO ENHANCE INSTRUCTION FOR STUDENTS IN THE COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURAL, FAMILY AND CONSUMER SCIENCES ANDF) TO PROVIDE A LOCAL FIBER PROCESSING CENTER FOR FIBER GROWERS IN LOUISIANA.

We need to cut every last grant and program like this. Unfortunately Republicans, including Donald Trump, are busy trying to pass a continuing resolution that continues much of the disastrous spending, to avert a government shutdown nobody but federal bureaucrats cares about. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if the Trump administration actually followed through on all of its promises of massive cuts instead of tantalizing us before deciding the cuts can’t be made after all?

