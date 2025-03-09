'Unwoke' Free-for-All #85: The Dems Are So Sad Now It's Almost Not Fun Beating Up on Them

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

The Democrats have always invited mockery, as we all know. Their politics have very little to do with reality, which opens them up to constant derision. Mocking the Dems became effortless last year, when they went all-in on insisting that Kamala Harris is smart and Tim Walz is cool. Yes, that would be the same Tim Walz who bounces onto the stage for live appearances looking like a toddler who has to pee but is holding it because he's in line for cotton candy at a fair.

After the electoral hiding they got last November, they could have behaved like a political party comprised of adults and gotten to work on figuring out a way to win back some voters.

Instead, they've opted for some of the most painfully pathetic attention seeking ever seen.

Anyone who has read more than three sentences written by either me or Kevin knows how much delight we take in skewering the Democrats. As professional stand-up comics, we treat them as if they're heckling freedom and need to be put in their places. I should note that Kevin is much nicer to hecklers than I am, but neither of us has any patience for them.

The most annoying kinds of hecklers are the ones who are so inebriated that they're unaware that the comedian and the rest of the audience want them to go away for good. That's where the Democratic Party of 2025 is. They are sad, loud drunks who obviously never got hugged enough while growing up.

It's a lot of fun zinging and dispatching hecklers who have at least one foot in reality. The Dems don't, and that's taking some of the joy out of savaging them, either verbally or in writing. In this episode, Kevin and I talk about what a pathetic bunch they've become and how we're almost not having fun clown-smacking them these days.

Almost.

We're just one more Kamala Harris public cacklefest away from once again relishing the task before us.

Enjoy!

