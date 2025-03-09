Trump Slashes ALL South Africa Aid, Cites Anti-White Government Policy

The communists who’ve run South Africa into the dirt since the end of Apartheid — increasingly brazen in their genocidal anti-white rhetoric and deeds — may have not expected any real pushback on their illiberal racism.

And why wouldn’t they expect immunity? They had gotten away with it for decades under all previous U.S. presidents, even while they touted the “international rules-based order” that is neoliberalism.

But we’re in the Golden Age now.

So FAFO.

On March 7, Trump announced the total ban on all foreign aid flowing to South Africa via Truth Social:

South Africa is being terrible, plus, to long time Farmers in the country. They are confiscating their LAND and FARMS, and MUCH WORSE THAN THAT. A bad place to be right now, and we are stopping all Federal Funding. To go a step further, any Farmer (with family!) from South Africa, seeking to flee that country for reasons of safety, will be invited into the United States of America with a rapid pathway to Citizenship. This process will begin immediately!

(As a side note, you can always tell that Trump's writing his own communications, whether on Truth Social or elsewhere, by his telltale use of random ALL CAPS and random capitalization of the first letter of non-proper nouns in the middle of sentences. I find this endearing, both for its own aesthetic quaintness and because you know you’re getting the unvarnished thoughts from the man himself, unfiltered by some useless staffer with a communications degree. Everyone knows the Brandon entity had all of his musings outsourced; the entire regime was smoke and mirrors.)

As I have covered previously at PJ Media, the crux of the matter is the so-called “Expropriation Act” that enables the South African regime to confiscate white-owned farmland and redistribute it to blacks — often with disastrous outcomes for food productions — under the guise of Equity™.

Via Newsweek (emphasis added):

Trump's promise to cut all federal funding to South Africa follows an executive order he signed in February freezing assistance to the country in response to the Expropriation Act. He views the law as a rights violation against a white minority, the Afrikaaners. The law enables the South African government to expropriate land from private parties if it deems it in the public interest. It also allows for expropriation without compensation, but only if negotiations for a reasonable settlement have failed. The South African government has defended the legislation, stating that it primarily targets unused land and does not permit arbitrary seizures. "The law is designed to correct historical injustices and ensure that land reform is conducted in an orderly and legally sound manner," a spokesperson for the government said in January. [South African president Cyril] Ramaphosa slammed a visit to the White House in late February by a lobby group for the country's Afrikaaner community. A small delegation of leaders from AfriForum and its affiliates visited Washington to meet with White House officials after Trump's order. "That is not a nation-building process of running around the world to try and have your problems solved, you are just sowing divisions*," Ramaphosa, who has said he is open to working with Trump on a deal, told reporters.

*The South African running an explicitly racist regime has the nerve to accuse Trump of “sowing divisions.” He must suffer from the delusion that we’re still in the George Floyd era, when all white leaders at the upper crust of the power structure reflexively recoil at the slightest accusation of racism.

That era’s over.

