Barbados PM Demands $4.9 TRILLION For Slavery Reparations, British Crown Seemingly Agrees

We’ve come a hell of a long way since 40 acres and a mule.

Via The Guardian (emphasis added):

King Charles’s comment that the “time has come” to acknowledge the enduring impact of slavery has been welcomed by the prime minister of Barbados as she spoke in London about the need for reparations. Mia Mottley said Barbados was owed $4.9tn (£3.9tn) by slave-owning nations, noting that conversations over how this debt should be repaid would “be difficult and will take time”, she said on Wednesday evening. “We’re not expecting that the reparatory damages will be paid in a year, or two, or five because the extraction of wealth and the damages took place over centuries. But we are demanding that we be seen and that we are heard,” she said. Mottley met David Cameron on Tuesday but would not give details of the foreign secretary’s thoughts on the UK’s slavery-related debt. “I’m not going to get into the details of our conversation but suffice to say I think the foreign secretary will take his lead from his majesty,” she said.

Advertisement

Related: Race Grifter Ibram X. Kendi: ‘Whiteness Prevents White People From Connecting to Humanity’

The state-sponsored plaintiffs in the Sandy Hook melodrama — in which a judge in Texas last year unilaterally and preemptively declared Alex Jones guilty of defamation while denying him a jury trial, leaving the jury to decide not whether Jones was guilty or not but simply how much money he was to pay — similarly won a $1.5 billion award for their alleged pain and suffering induced by a talk radio show host sharing his opinions on a mass shooting, knowing full well that Jones does not have anything remotely approximating $1.5 billion and never will.

Via NBC News, October 2022:

Sandy Hook families who won nearly $1.5 billion in legal judgments against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for calling the 2012 Connecticut school shooting a hoax have offered to settle that debt for only pennies on the dollar — at least $85 million over 10 years.

The whole exercise is about torturing and straining the concept of “justice” beyond credulity until the population simply accepts that the judicial system is now a weapon aimed at politically disfavored groups and individuals. It’s about flaunting power.

“The Party seeks power entirely for its own sake. We are not interested in the good of others; we are interested solely in power, pure power… Power is not a means; it is an end. One does not establish a dictatorship in order to safeguard a revolution; one makes the revolution in order to establish the dictatorship. The object of persecution is persecution. The object of torture is torture. The object of power is power.”

-George Orwell, 1984