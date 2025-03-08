No Way! DEI Drives Workforce Hostility

Shocking none of us, a study on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) has found that the race-baiting, woke ideology drives workplace hostility and manufactures in its adherents an eagerness to be offended.

It turns out that encouraging people to hate others based on external characteristics over which they have no control has a lot of negative consequences! Who knew? Brownstone Institute highlighted the study from Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) and Rutgers University, providing data to support the critiques of DEI. Meritocracy is always better than hiring based on skin color and body parts.

One of the significant findings of the study was that DEI drives “authoritarian tendencies.” In other words, it turns the brainwashed adherents into petty dictators who do not value liberty or justice, demanding rather that everyone conform to their irrational demands — or else. We have all seen that in action time and again, with Democrats’ aggressive takeover of our institutions and government, and their defense of every corrupt criminal: “you’re racist.”

The study, as laid out by Brownstone, unsurprisingly discovered that exposure to “anti-oppressive” DEI materials had the following disturbing effects:

Increased Perception of Bias: Participants exposed to these materials were more likely to perceive prejudice and discrimination where none existed, even in neutral scenarios.

This was true regardless of any actual evidence to support the accusation of discrimination. As noted above, Democrats always claim any criticism of a person who happens to be dark-skinned or female — regardless of the person’s obvious corruption and/or serious crimes — is “racist” and “sexist.”

More results of DEI:

Promoted Punitive Attitudes: Participants exposed to these materials showed increased support for punitive measures against perceived oppressors. They were more likely to endorse measures such as suspension, public apologies, and mandatory DEI training, even when there was no evidence of wrongdoing. Heightened Authoritarian Tendencies: The study found a correlation between exposure to these materials and increased authoritarian tendencies. Participants exposed to “anti-oppressive” DEI materials were more likely to endorse demonizing statements about perceived “oppressor” groups, reflecting a shift towards a more punitive and intolerant mindset.

Again, this really ought to have been self-evident, but true-blue leftist believers never do notice self-evident truths, such as the reality of biological sex and the inherent evil of genocidal jihad. In fact, they usually demand that reality conform to their insanity.

Fortunately, even many woke companies such as Disney and Walmart are reassessing their DEI programs and standards, and Donald Trump has declared war on DEI in the federal government. One hopes that we are witnessing the death of diversity, equity, and inclusion. This poisonous Marxist brain cancer cannot be eradicated soon enough.

