The Morning Briefing: 'Dark' and 'Scary' Trump Sure Looks Like He's Having Fun

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is receiving IV fluids whilst in an ice bath after a long night celebrating the Dodgers World Series win.

Once again, we will be examining the world as it is vs. the world as it is described by the Democrats through their prevaricating media mouthpieces.

As I wrote in Monday's Briefing, the Democrats would have people believe that Donald Trump is history's greatest monster. Because they are all longtime and chronic sufferers of Trump Derangement Syndrome, they've made Trump out to be the scariest thing under their beds, and believe that they can sell their childish nightmares to the electorate. In fact, these nightmares make up the majority of Kamala Harris's platform.

Democrats get away with selling this story to their base not only because the mainstream media lies for them, but also because so many of their voters don't get out much.

Out of their cocoons, that is.

It's easy for them to keep the fictional Trump monster alive because Dem voters won't associate with people who don't agree with them. They'll never be confronted with the truth about the out of context quotes that the Dems twist into lies. None of them will ever learn that Trump has repeatedly disavowed any connection to Project 2025, which Kamala Harris uses as the first example in an ad that claims Trump wants "unchecked power."

And they will most definitely never run into anyone who has ever seen Trump speak live or even watched an entire rally speech of his online.

Those of us who have seen Trump live know that the Democrats' descriptions of him as "dark" and "scary" are so many tons of horse manure.

Donald Trump loves the American people. It's always evident when he's out campaigning. He's the polar opposite of the alt-universe Trump who the Dems' media lapdogs are always talking about.

You may have heard that he's also pretty media savvy.

During the 2016 primaries and general election, I repeatedly said that Trump's use of social media in his campaign would one day be studied in political science programs. While his opponents were reluctantly agreeing to hiring a social media person to tweet out blurbs from press releases, Trump was rolling out of bed and tweeting whatever popped into his head. It was brilliant because traditional media sources couldn't filter and/or lie about what he said.

He quickly became an expert troll, needling the Democrats and hurting their oh-so-delicate feelings. He's still got it.

This is from Catherine:

Trump arrived at his Green Bay, Wisconsin, rally in an unusual conveyance — a garbage truck. He took questions from reporters while leaning out the passenger window of the truck, as a CNN clip shows. “For Joe Biden to make that statement, it’s really a disgrace,” Trump said. He asked, “How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden.” The truck picked Trump up from his airplane in Wisconsin, giant American and Trump flags flying on the sides. Before getting off Trump Force One, Trump filmed a brief clip in which he was wearing an orange safety vest over his collared shirt and tie. “Tell everybody this is Donald Trump, [and] 250 million people are not garbage.”

While the Democrats are still raging about a line from a comedian that they've taken wildly out of context, Trump responded to their latest insult to half of the country with his trademark sense of humor. It was a brilliant photo-op, which will also get under the skin of the Harris people. Harris and Tim Walz bungle every photo op that their campaign sets up for them. Trump knocks his out of the park and looks like a kid at Disneyland while doing it.

Democrats don't have a sense of humor. One of the biggest reasons that they hate Trump so much is that they haven't been able to destroy his. They have been trying to use joy as a cover-up for Kamala Harris's myriad shortcomings.

Trump is using joy to expose them.

Reminder: We've got a lot of election stuff cooking for our VIP members. My good friend and partner in thought crime Stephen Green and I will be hosting a pre-election forum on our Monday episode of "Five O'Clock Somewhere" for our VIP Gold and Platinum members. We'll have guests from all over Townhall Media joining us to share their thoughts on what might happen. We're still offering a whopping 60% off VIP for new subscribers who use the promo code FIGHT. If you're already in on the VIP experience, you can upgrade to Platinum here. Join us as we make election coverage great again!

Haters gonna hate. Back in February, I wrote a VIP column about how much I was looking forward to the baseball season, whether other people thought I should be or not:

I compartmentalize extremely well, which is one reason that I am able to enjoy artists and entertainment no matter how much politics are trying to ruin it for me. When I am watching a baseball game, I'm not thinking about what stupid woke initiatives MLB is leg-humping that season. I don't care if any of the players recently said something stupid about politics in the press. I'm watching a freakin' baseball game, which is something l love doing far more than I do interacting with people. I'm swept up in the magic of the game that I have been in love with for over half a century. There are so many decisions and possibilities from pitch to pitch in baseball that being caught up in all of that makes me not give three you-know-whats in a fountain about whatever politics may be swirling around me.

Current mood:

