What the Hell Is Going on in Michigan?

"Vote early and often" is one of those election campaign jokes politicians like to indulge in, but one Michigan voter ID has voted 29 times so far — and one expert just found 164,568 little anomalies.

Advertisement

Michigan constitutional attorney Matthew S. DePerno claims to have reviewed the state's Qualified Voter File (QVF) that's current as of Tuesday and found one voter ID number attached to 18 different street addresses (that's by my count) listed 29 times under "VOTE RECORDED." All the addresses listed are in Detroit, surprising absolutely no one.

It gets pretty strange after that, as famed newsman Les Nessman once reported.

An X user named Andrew Fisher saved Yours Truly the time and effort and looked up some of those addresses on Google Maps. Here's what he found, complete with Google Street View photos.

Google maps pics of some of the addresses... pic.twitter.com/df2hGfMXpw — Alex.eth 🇺🇸 🛡️ (@AlexanderFisher) October 30, 2024

"This 'Operation Get Down' is a halfway house offering substance abuse services," MЯ. Ж tweeted. "I wonder if any of the residents even know they voted." Probably not because, as another X user learned, Operation Get Down "closed down in Nov 2023 and put the building up for sale." The Detroit Free Press reported the news in December.

The church in the third photo is St. Peter's Episcopal Church which advertises itself as "not only an 'open and affirming' church, but a congregation that actively seeks to celebrate queerness and our LGBTQIA+ community members." The website offers no indication of their openness toward being one of 29 voting locations for a single voter ID number.

Advertisement

The X hive mind has been unleashed and — thanks to Elon Musk's (admittedly incomplete) free speech improvements — users are free to share whatever information they're able to dig up.

I looked up the addresses, some boarded up houses, most seemed to be churches or community centers....either way it was highly suspicious addresses — Bricsk (@CBrian206) October 30, 2024

But let's get back to DePerno's findings.

According to the state's own QVF records, there are "114,545 Michigan voters who have cast 279,113 ballots from multiple addresses across the state. This results in 164,568 excess ballots as of 10/29/2024." [Emphasis added for reasons that will become obvious in the very next line of this column.]

Biden won Michigan in 2020 by 154,188 votes found largely in Detroit.

After reviewing the Qualified Voter File (QVF) of votes actually cast as of yesterday, Oct 29, 2024, the database identifies 114,545 Michigan voters who have cast 279,113 ballots from multiple addresses across the state. This results in 164,568 excess ballots as of 10/29/2024.… pic.twitter.com/AJjsB7yVkK — Matthew S. DePerno, Esq. (@mdeperno) October 30, 2024

The Trump campaign's political director, James Blair, says his team is in touch with DePerno and is "reviewing his observations and will take any action necessary after thorough review."

Advertisement

Thorough is all well and good, but let's make it quick, too, Mr. Blair.

Recommended: Swing State Voters Make Me Wanna Party Like It's Time for Cautious Optimism

Win or lose bigly on election day, PJ Media needs your support for what are going to be four tumultuous years. There's never been a better time to show your commitment than right now during our 60% off FIGHT promotion and our new Platinum level with exclusive videos and a private chat channel straight to all your favorite writers.