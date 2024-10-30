What the Hell Is Going on in Michigan?

Stephen Green | 3:18 PM on October 30, 2024
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

"Vote early and often" is one of those election campaign jokes politicians like to indulge in, but one Michigan voter ID has voted 29 times so far — and one expert just found 164,568 little anomalies.

Michigan constitutional attorney Matthew S. DePerno claims to have reviewed the state's Qualified Voter File (QVF) that's current as of Tuesday and found one voter ID number attached to 18 different street addresses (that's by my count) listed 29 times under "VOTE RECORDED." All the addresses listed are in Detroit, surprising absolutely no one.

It gets pretty strange after that, as famed newsman Les Nessman once reported.

An X user named Andrew Fisher saved Yours Truly the time and effort and looked up some of those addresses on Google Maps. Here's what he found, complete with Google Street View photos.

"This 'Operation Get Down' is a halfway house offering substance abuse services," MЯ. Ж tweeted. "I wonder if any of the residents even know they voted." Probably not because, as another X user learned, Operation Get Down "closed down in Nov 2023 and put the building up for sale." The Detroit Free Press reported the news in December.

The church in the third photo is St. Peter's Episcopal Church which advertises itself as "not only an 'open and affirming' church, but a congregation that actively seeks to celebrate queerness and our LGBTQIA+ community members." The website offers no indication of their openness toward being one of 29 voting locations for a single voter ID number.

The X hive mind has been unleashed and — thanks to Elon Musk's (admittedly incomplete) free speech improvements — users are free to share whatever information they're able to dig up.

But let's get back to DePerno's findings.

According to the state's own QVF records, there are "114,545 Michigan voters who have cast 279,113 ballots from multiple addresses across the state. This results in 164,568 excess ballots as of 10/29/2024." [Emphasis added for reasons that will become obvious in the very next line of this column.]

Biden won Michigan in 2020 by 154,188 votes found largely in Detroit.

The Trump campaign's political director, James Blair, says his team is in touch with DePerno and is "reviewing his observations and will take any action necessary after thorough review."

Thorough is all well and good, but let's make it quick, too, Mr. Blair.

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005.

