This Race Is Close Only Because the Public Education Indoctrination Mill Has Succeeded

Any discussion among conservatives about the possibility of Kamala Harris winning the election quickly turns to voter fraud or polling problems like the under-sampling of Trump supporters. Those are both valid discussions but not the essence of the problem here.

Advertisement

If a person goes to a surgeon needing both a cancerous tumor removed and a knee replacement, the patient doesn't opt for the knee replacement in the hope that the cancer will go away. Yes, things will be a lot better, but that tumor keeps on growing. At this point in American history, voter fraud is the bad knee and public education indoctrination is the cancer.

A cancer that started out slowly but has been metastasizing of late.

Eleven years ago, I wrote a short book titled "Don't Let the Hippies Shower." It's loosely based on a few bits from my act but is a mostly serious examination of how the radicals from the 1960s took over public education in America, then Academia. I updated it in 2018 and am now kicking around ideas for a "groomer" update. So, I've been thinking about this for a long time.

I have also been writing about school choice for a very long time. It's not only a winning issue for Republicans, it's also vital to the preservation of the Republic.

The United States of America should not be on the precipice that it is now, with freedom loving citizens terrified of being tossed into the abyss by this election. In a sane world, Kamala Harris wouldn't have made it out of San Francisco, let alone this close to the presidency. Now we're hoping for the best amid all this craziness. As the title of my most recent "Beyond the Briefing" video says, however: "We Don't Live in a Sane World, so Stop Expecting Sane Things to Happen."

If Kamala Harris does emerge victorious at some point next week, voting "irregularities" will no doubt play a part. What it will really be, though, is an almost complete victory for — as the headline to this column says — the public education indoctrination mill. What will make it a complete victory is if the Democrats hang onto their Senate majority and also take back the House.

Advertisement

The Democrats refer to even the slimmest victories as "mandates," which means that they'd be going for all of the commie freak-flag-flying they can think up if they find themselves in control of both the Executive and Legislative branches. The Judicial branch will most definitely want to watch its back if that's the case.

A sad fact of life in America is that the members of the Legislative branch who are supposed to be representing us in this representative republic cede a lot of their duties to the Executive. We can expect an almost daily flood of executive actions from a Harris White House, all of which are designed to burden taxpayers in service of Big Green and kneecap the Constitution.

If we get lucky and Trump returns to the Oval Office, Republicans really need to move the school choice issue up higher on the priorities list, or they'll find themselves in this precarious existential threat position in every presidential election. It does get moved to the front burner once in a while — Trump has often spoken strongly in favor of it — but it too often gets moved to a back burner when there are so many problems with national security and the economy.

Related: Republicans Should Refocus on School Choice Amid All of the Dems' Abortion Noise

Again, Republicans won't be in much of a position to address issues like national security and the economy if we keep spending egregious amounts of taxpayer money to crank out good little Dem automatons.

Obviously, the well-indoctrinated K-12 kids who go onto college have the ripest minds for the final corruption by tenured professors who are ideologically about 10 miles to the left of Karl Marx. There is a fairly recent trend that I think bears this out.

Advertisement

The New York Times:

We are truly looking at two different Americas when we dig into the views of men without college degrees and women with college degrees. They are at opposite ends of the spectrum politically and experience essentially separate economies, and therefore give priority to distinct sets of character traits and issues. Let’s take a closer look. Women with college degrees, who are generally more financially secure than other women, name abortion as one of the key issues deciding their vote, while both women and men without degrees tend to focus more on issues affecting their day-to-day finances or safety. While inflation affects everyone, it hits non-college-educated voters who feel they are falling behind hardest, especially now that the unemployment rate has been rising among those with less than a high school diploma.

Keep in mind that the Democrats used to be able to treat the votes of non-college-educated working class voters as a reliable afterthought. Harris has been hemorrhaging support in that voting bloc — especially among males. Rank and file members of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters so overwhelmingly favor Trump that union execs declined to endorse anyone this year. The brass may not have been willing to make the full leap to the other side, but, as I've written before, it's essentially a soft endorsement of Trump.

What we are seeing is that those who haven't had the K-12 indoctrination baked in by Academia often tend to let reality inform their voting decisions. That's a problem for the Dems, because they're never pitching reality to the electorate. Their platform is one grand exercise in alt-universe science fiction.

Advertisement

This is a problem that doesn't have a quick fix. It begins with school choice, which weakens the evil teachers' unions. Less power for them, more hope for the Republic. More power for them, start learning Mandarin.

It's that simple.