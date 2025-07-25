Here’s What Biden’s Former Chief of Staff Admitted About Biden’s Cognitive Decline

As PJ Media previously reported, Ron Klain, Joe Biden’s former chief of staff, has decided to cooperate with the House Oversight Committee’s investigation into the cover-up of Biden’s cognitive decline and the use of an autopen to sign executive orders and pardons without his knowledge. Klain appeared for a closed-door meeting this week, and in a surprising break from the evasive tactics of other former aides and even Biden’s personal physician, he actually answered questions.

Lawmakers from both parties described Klain’s testimony as credible and refreshingly candid. He didn’t dodge. He didn’t deflect. Instead, he painted a troubling picture of a presidency plagued by fatigue and worsening cognitive issues.

What exactly did Klain say behind closed doors? Thanks to a new report from the New York Post, we now have a much clearer idea.

Klain, who was part of the now-infamous “Politburo” running the show behind the scenes, stopped short of saying that Biden was unfit to govern or too old to seek re-election in 2024, but he did acknowledge that the president’s forgetfulness and confusion have noticeably worsened over time.

Former White House chief of staff Ron Klain revealed Thursday that former President Joe Biden wasn’t seen as “politically viable” by either his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, or by ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during his final year in office, a source told The Post. […] But the longtime adviser admitted his boss was “less energetic,” had a poorer memory and frequently mixed up names — a problem that worsened with time, the source added. Sullivan confided to Klain that Biden was also “less effective” in 2024 than in 2022, the source noted. Elsewhere in his interview, Klain divulged that he’d donated $5,000 for then-first son Hunter Biden’s legal defense fund at the behest of attorney Abbe Lowell, who repped the younger Biden.

The committee pressed Klain on everything from Biden’s use of sleep aids, which some allege contributed to his debate fiasco against Donald Trump, to internal White House preparations as the president’s faculties slipped. He revealed that by the time Biden was prepping for the catastrophic June 2024 debate, the president was exhausted, “out of it,” and much more fixated on NATO than on the basic duties of American leadership. The man running for reelection seemed more like a figurehead than a commander-in-chief.

Klain’s testimony echoed the bombshell revelations recently chronicled in the media and insider accounts. He recalled an atmosphere where decisions were being rubber-stamped by a handful of unelected aides while Biden faded further into the background. Klain described a president whose memory for names and events was alarmingly poor and declining rapidly. Still, the inner circle propped him up and kept the American people in the dark. In his words and actions, Klain demonstrated that the “internal concerns” within the Democratic Party were not mere rumors but were rooted in firsthand observation and secret backroom discussions.

The former chief of staff also detailed how top Democrats, including Hillary Clinton and Jake Sullivan, expressed serious doubts about Biden’s fitness well before the 2024 election disaster. Sullivan supposedly told Klain that Biden was clearly less effective in 2024 than he had been just two years earlier, an astonishing admission from the very heart of the Democratic establishment. These misgivings didn’t just come out of nowhere; they bubbled up as it became impossible to ignore Biden’s “tired and ill” demeanor ahead of his head-to-head with Trump.

Perhaps even more striking, Klain didn’t indulge the media’s desperate attempts to shift blame to ageism or distraction. He reportedly told investigators that he saw no reason to question Trump’s own mental acuity, a subtle but unmistakable rebuke of the left’s favorite whataboutism over the past half-decade.

In testifying, Klain didn’t completely peel back the curtain, but he confirmed what millions have suspected for years and quietly indicted the Democratic machine that worked overtime to conceal Biden’s decline. No, he didn’t come right out and declare Biden unfit to serve; he would never do that, but he didn’t have to.

The picture he painted was damning enough: a president growing visibly weaker, a White House staff walking on eggshells, and top Democrats privately panicking while publicly insisting all was well. Klain’s account may have been measured, but the implications are anything but. The real scandal isn’t just Biden’s condition; it’s how long they all lied to cover it up.

