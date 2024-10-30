The Fallout From Biden Calling Trump Supporters 'Garbage' Is Huge

Honestly, could you think of a better way for Joe Biden to suck the oxygen out of her "closing statement" speech than to call millions of Americans who support Donald Trump "garbage?"

"And just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a 'floating island of garbage.' Well, let me tell you something. I don’t — I – I — I don’t know the Puerto Rican that — that I know — or a Puerto Rico, where I’m from — in my home state of Delaware, they’re good, decent, honorable people. The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters," Biden said. "His — his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it’s un-American. It’s totally contrary to everything we’ve done, everything we’ve been."

Here’s the video clip the President is referring to. https://t.co/IMuMvhBhsY pic.twitter.com/93bOwp44g5 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 30, 2024

"President Trump is backed by Latinos, Black voters, union workers, angel moms, law enforcement officers, border patrol agents, and Americans of all faiths — and Harris, Walz, and Biden have labeled these great Americans as fascists, Nazis, and now, garbage," Karoline Leavitt, Trump Campaign National Press Secretary, said in a statement. "There’s no way to spin it: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris don’t just hate President Trump, they despise the tens of millions of Americans who support him. Kamala does not deserve four more years. President Trump will be a president for ALL Americans.”

Hillary calls you deplorables.



Kamala calls you Nazis.



Biden calls you garbage.



President Trump calls you patriots. — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 30, 2024

The fallout from Biden's remarks was bad enough that someone at the White House posted a statement attributed to Biden trying to explain what he "really meant."

Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump's supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage—which is the only word I can think of to describe it. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That's all I meant to say. The… — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 30, 2024

Jonathan Lemire, the White House Bureau Chief for Politico, went so far as to take a page out of Orwell's playbook and edit Biden's quote to provide cover for him.

A comedian who appeared ahead of Trump at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday called the American territory an "island of garbage." Biden, in a Zoom call with the organization Voto Latino, said "the only garbage" was the "hatred" of Trump supporters who said such things about American citizens.

A subsequent update of the post claimed that what Biden really said was "The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporter’s — his — his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it’s un-American."

Chris Cillizza, formerly of CNN, even dared to claim that he could hear the difference between "supporters" and "supporter's."

Also the attempt to transcribe this by the White House as “supporter’s” as opposed to “supporters” — which he clearly says — is laughable. https://t.co/JEDvpHLDcF — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) October 30, 2024

Others bought into this line.

Even CNN isn't buying the pathetic spin from Harris-Biden allies after Biden called Trump supporters "garbage": "It's hard to really look at that when you can listen to it for yourself." pic.twitter.com/vJoypAc1KE — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 30, 2024

Meanwhile, other reports grossly downplayed Biden's remarks.

One panelist at CNN Franklin Leonard blamed Biden’s rhetoric on his “stutter."

NEW: CNN panelist says Biden called half the country "Garbage" because he has a stutter, gets torched by CNN's Scott Jennings.



"Biden has a stutter" is the pivot. Remarkable.



Franklin Leonard: Biden's not the most fluid speaker. He had a stutter growing up.



Jennings: What in… pic.twitter.com/5nMCGzs2oP — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 30, 2024

The excuses coming from the left to defend Joe Biden are so absurd, like this one from former Obama staffer Ben Rhodes.

Tony Hinchcliffe isn’t the Republican nominee either. He is, however, a comedian.



Joe Biden is not a comedian. He's the sitting president of the United States. https://t.co/Fh1TBWMSeR — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) October 30, 2024

The media spent days in an uproar over a comedian’s joke at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally, yet they are bending over backward to tell us that Biden didn't really say what he said, and we're supposed to believe it. Remember, Kamala and her supporters have already called Trump and his supporters Nazis and fascists; are we really supposed to believe they don't also think they're garbage?

They wouldn't be trying so hard to do this if they thought this wasn't going to hurt Harris. And it's definitely one they can't avoid. Tim Walz was asked about this Wednesday morning.

CBS: You compared Trump supporters to Nazis. Biden called them "garbage." Hillary called them "deplorables." Doesn't that undercut your fake "unity" message?



TIM WALZ: "No, certainly not." pic.twitter.com/c79M9Kx6uC — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 30, 2024

"Just curious why Joe Biden said such a horrible thing right at the moment when Harris was giving her enormous final speech in D.C.," pondered Meghan McCain. "Is he intentionally trying to hurt her at this point?'

Well, obviously.