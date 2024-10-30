The Fallout From Biden Calling Trump Supporters 'Garbage' Is Huge

Matt Margolis | 9:17 AM on October 30, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Honestly, could you think of a better way for Joe Biden to suck the oxygen out of her "closing statement" speech than to call millions of Americans who support Donald Trump "garbage?"

Advertisement

"And just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a 'floating island of garbage.' Well, let me tell you something. I don’t — I – I — I don’t know the Puerto Rican that — that I know — or a Puerto Rico, where I’m from — in my home state of Delaware, they’re good, decent, honorable people. The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters," Biden said. "His — his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it’s un-American. It’s totally contrary to everything we’ve done, everything we’ve been."

"President Trump is backed by Latinos, Black voters, union workers, angel moms, law enforcement officers, border patrol agents, and Americans of all faiths — and Harris, Walz, and Biden have labeled these great Americans as fascists, Nazis, and now, garbage," Karoline Leavitt, Trump Campaign National Press Secretary, said in a statement. "There’s no way to spin it: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris don’t just hate President Trump, they despise the tens of millions of Americans who support him. Kamala does not deserve four more years. President Trump will be a president for ALL Americans.” 

Advertisement

The fallout from Biden's remarks was bad enough that someone at the White House posted a statement attributed to Biden trying to explain what he "really meant."

Jonathan Lemire, the White House Bureau Chief for Politico, went so far as to take a page out of Orwell's playbook and edit Biden's quote to provide cover for him.

A comedian who appeared ahead of Trump at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday called the American territory an "island of garbage." Biden, in a Zoom call with the organization Voto Latino, said "the only garbage" was the "hatred" of Trump supporters who said such things about American citizens.

A subsequent update of the post claimed that what Biden really said was "The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporter’s — his — his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it’s un-American."

Chris Cillizza, formerly of CNN, even dared to claim that he could hear the difference between "supporters" and "supporter's."

Advertisement

Others bought into this line.

Meanwhile, other reports grossly downplayed Biden's remarks.

One panelist at CNN Franklin Leonard blamed Biden’s rhetoric on his “stutter."

The excuses coming from the left to defend Joe Biden are so absurd, like this one from former Obama staffer Ben Rhodes.

The media spent days in an uproar over a comedian’s joke at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally, yet they are bending over backward to tell us that Biden didn't really say what he said, and we're supposed to believe it. Remember, Kamala and her supporters have already called Trump and his supporters Nazis and fascists; are we really supposed to believe they don't also think they're garbage?

Advertisement

They wouldn't be trying so hard to do this if they thought this wasn't going to hurt Harris. And it's definitely one they can't avoid. Tim Walz was asked about this Wednesday morning.

"Just curious why Joe Biden said such a horrible thing right at the moment when Harris was giving her enormous final speech in D.C.," pondered Meghan McCain. "Is he intentionally trying to hurt her at this point?'

Well, obviously.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: JOE BIDEN ELECTION 2024

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: New York Times Proves That It Really Is 'Pravda on the Hudson' Stephen Kruiser
How Donald Trump Became Batman Scott Pinsker
Think the Polls Are Undercounting Trump’s Support? Here’s Why You Shouldn’t. Matt Margolis
Partial Passwords Revealed on Colorado Secretary of State's Website Pose 'No Risk' to Ballot Integrity Rick Moran
Kamala's Rallygoers Are Only Sticking Around for the Opening Acts Sarah Anderson
New York Times Caught Colluding With Democrats to INTERFERE in the Election Paula Bolyard

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Kruiser's 'BTB': We Don't Live in a Sane World, so Stop Expecting Sane Things to Happen
Social Justice™ Vs. Halloween: News From the Culture War Front
Leftists Attack Trump's Epic MSG Rally, but Nobody Cares
Advertisement