Mike Johnson Lets Americans in on Donald Trump's 'Little Secret'

Chris Queen | 12:42 PM on October 30, 2024
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

At Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally over the weekend, the once and hopefully future president teased a “little secret” that he and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) had that would affect the election.

“We can take the Senate pretty easily, and I think with our little secret, we’re going to take the House, right?” Trump said at the rally. “Our little secret is having a big impact. He and I have a secret. We’ll tell you what it is when the race is over.”

This declaration sent tongues wagging. What could Trump possibly be talking about? What were he and Johnson cooking up?

Witness professional idiot Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.):

One email group I’m in that consists of (ostensibly) conservative bloggers lit up with speculation. Some of the less Trump-friendly group members suggested that Trump was cooking up new ways to “subvert” the election if he lost, while others wondered if he was already planning strategies for court challenges.

On Monday, Johnson laid all of the conjecture to rest and explained what the “little secret” was. Spoiler alert: it’s not all that salacious.

The Hill reports, “‘It’s nothing scandalous, but we’re having a ball with this. The media, their heads are exploding. “What is the secret?”’ Johnson told a crowd of about 90 people on Monday at a rally to support GOP congressional candidate Ryan Mackenzie, after a person in the crowd asked about the comment.”

“It’s a thing we have about — it’s a get-out-the-vote. It’s one of our tactics on get-out-the-vote,” Johnson said, adding while mischievously rubbing his hands together, “But they are convinced.”

Related: NOT CREEPY AT ALL: 'People Will Know Whether You Vote'

Johnson told The Hill that the speculation that he and Trump were doing anything nefarious was “absolute, utter nonsense.”

“I’m a lifelong constitutional law attorney. We’re going to respect the law. We’re going to follow the constitution to a T,” he said. “I’ve proven that over and over and over. So all this conjecture is actually hilarious to us, that people are apoplectic about this. It’s a — it’s one of our get out the vote strategies. That’s what we’re talking about. And it’s almost a tongue-in-cheek thing.”

This might sound like the most “duh” statement you’ll read all day, but getting voters to the polls — whether early or on Election Day — is what’s going to win the election for either side. As my friend and colleague Stephen Green wrote earlier, early voting trends are giving us cautious optimism, but we’ll have to see how well that moves the needle.

“President Trump has done countless telerallies reaching millions of Americans across the country in key regions that also helps bolster Republicans in congressional races,” Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt told The Hill.

Ground game will make a difference as well. I’ve seen plenty of people on social media who are knocking on doors to get out the vote. It’s up to you, too. Vote if you haven’t already, and encourage your friends to vote for Trump.

