NOT CREEPY AT ALL: 'People Will Know Whether You Vote'

A few weeks ago, I wrote about how I was constantly encountering reminders to register to vote or “check my registration status.” I couldn’t escape it on streaming ads or social media.

Advertisement

Suddenly, my family and I have noticed a spate of reminders telling us that, although our votes are private, whether or not we vote is a matter of public record. I don’t know if I can call them threats, but I can't help but feel like Cornholio:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

via GIPHY

My 19-year-old niece Kenzie is voting in her first general election on Nov. 5, and she’s received more political mail than anyone else in my family this time around. For several weeks, her mail was almost exclusively pro-Trump, but she’s gotten a spate of Democrat mail lately as well.

This week, she received two interesting pieces of mail. The first was a handwritten letter postmarked from Philadelphia telling her how important it is to vote and that whether she votes is a matter of public record. The letterhead was from a PAC called Vote Forward, which focuses “on mobilizing potential voters in historically marginalized communities—such as people of color, women, and young voters” and encourages “likely-Democratic voters to turn out in strategic states and districts.” Trust me: Kenzie is far from a likely Democratic voter.

Advertisement

The second mail piece she received was a postcard with a graphic that proclaimed, “Georgia Votes Tuesday, Nov. 5” and a web address that forwards to the state portal for voting questions. But the postmark was from “Suburban Illinois,” and the message was the same: who you vote for is private, but whether your vote is a matter of public record.

Kenzie just shakes her head and laughs at it all. She told me, “I’m going to vote, but that’s nobody’s business but mine.”

Related: Why Is Everyone So Worried About My Voter Registration Status?

Last night, as I was eating supper, I decided to watch an old episode of “The Price Is Right.” — Roku streaming devices have a channel that runs episodes 24/7, and they’re so much fun. During every commercial break, I saw one of two PSAs. Their graphics were different; one was more cartoonish, while the other was starker and more serious. But the message was the same: it doesn’t matter who you vote for, but your family and neighbors can find out whether you voted.

Both promos are from the same organization, and its mission probably won't surprise you. Future Forward is a left-wing advocacy group, and it's the parent organization of FF PAC, which is running ads with some of the most egregious lies about both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. However, I've also seen pro-Trump mailers touting a similar "people will know" message.

Advertisement

Most of my family votes generally the same way, and I don’t talk politics with the family members who vote differently. I have a Trump-Vance flag in my yard, along with signs for my congressman and the local GOP candidate for sheriff, so I have a good feeling that my neighbors know not only whether I’m voting but also how I’m voting.

So what? If family, friends, or others are looking up my voting history, that’s their problem. Still, I can’t help but wonder how many people are sitting in front of the television or opening up their mail and saying, “Oh man, people will see whether I vote. I can’t let them see me not voting.”