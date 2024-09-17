Why Is Everyone So Worried About My Voter Registration Status?

Chris Queen | 5:36 PM on September 17, 2024
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

I first registered to vote when I was 17 1/2 years old, which means — let's just say that I've been on the voter rolls for a long time. I vote in every election, which I realize makes me a rare bird, but that also means that I keep up with my voter registration.

Advertisement

Lately, it seems like everywhere I turn, somebody is bombarding me with reminders to register to vote or to "check my voter registration." It's everywhere I look: Google's "doodle" on Tuesday included exhortations to register to vote in both English and Spanish. The old Windows laptop I'm having to use while my MacBook is in the shop has a clipboard and what's supposed to look like a voting button on one side of the search bar.

I learned that Tuesday is "Register to Vote Day" or some such holiday, but it's not just a one-day thing. For weeks, when I watch old shows from the '70s and '80s on free streaming services, the same ad telling me to register or check my voter registration pops up every commercial break — and an ad for Kamala often follows.

Recommended: Fake Political Ads Send One NFL Team Scrambling

A few weeks ago, I received a text from a conservative organization that I normally respect telling me that it didn't see my name on the voter rolls. The message went on to say that if I don't vote, all my neighbors will know. It sounded like a threat, and I thought of myself as Cornholio.

Advertisement

via GIPHY

This is nothing compared to the social media onslaught. Every platform gives me periodic reminders that I need to register or check my registration. The only network that allowed me to turn off those notifications was Facebook, and even then there's a voter portal still embedded in the settings on the app and browser interface. 

I'm not alone in noticing this. I stumbled on a Reddit discussion where users were talking about wishing they could turn off the notifications on Instagram, which might be the most egregious notifications of all of them since you have to respond to them to get them to disappear. 

"It should be none of their business! commented one user. "It's not their responsibility what I do in politics!" Another said, "I feel like there should be an option that says 'I’m already registered' that makes it go away."

It's not difficult to imagine that the target audience for all of this voter registration push is low-information voters. I can't help but think that responsible citizens are aware of their voter registration status. I'm also probably looking at this through a jaundiced eye, but I'm also inclined to believe that these outlets don't really care if you're registered to vote if you're planning on voting Republican — in which case, they probably prefer that you sit this one out.

Advertisement

Since you're reading PJ Media, I bet I can guess one thing about you: you're not a low-information voter. You can open the door to even more information to arm yourself against the left when you become a PJ Media VIP.

VIPs are a community of smart, savvy folks who know how important the truth is. VIP members not only get exclusive content, but they also have access to the comments section and an ad-free experience. There's never been a better time to become a VIP because we're running a limited-time special where you can get 60% off with the promo code FIGHT. Sign up today!

Chris Queen

Chris Queen is an Editor and Columnist at PJ Media, where he has written for over 10 years. He has also written for The Resurgent, NewsReal Blog, and Celebrations Magazine.

Chris is a fan of anything involving his beloved Georgia Bulldogs and is a Disney aficionado. He is the author of the book Neon Crosses.

You can subscribe to his Substack page to read his musings on faith, Southern culture, and more. Find him on Twitter, Truth Social, and Gettr. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Category: COLUMNS

Recommended

Vetted Video Shows Ohio Immigrants Grilling Neighborhood Cats Matt Margolis
This Detail Makes the Second Trump Assassination Attempt So Much Worse Than We Thought Matt Margolis
Election Donation Cheating? Oregon Democrats Say 'Hold My Beer' Victoria Taft
MSNBC Columnist Says Routh Was Justified in Wanting to Take a Shot at Trump Rick Moran
9 Hezbollah Operatives Dead, Thousands Injured When Pagers Explode at Nearly the Same Time Rick Moran
SMURFETTE! Dem Sen. Tammy Baldwin Got $3 Million in Funny 'Smurfing' Money Stephen Green

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Oracle Co-Founder Larry Ellison Thinks AI Cameras Will Ensure 'Good Behavior'
Biden Regime Investigating RFK Jr. for Decapitating Whale Carcass 30 Years Ago
Social Engineers Pioneer Dystopian New AI Application
Advertisement